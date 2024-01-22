Aashiq Abu, Rima Kallingal, Parvathy express their stance for Ayodhya Prana Prathistha event

Hyderabad: In the year 2021, when the Ram temple's foundation was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the film fraternity in Kerala openly disapproved of the event and criticised Modi on various social media platforms. Even several fans of these celebrities in Kerala followed suit and condemned the Prime Minister in the same year. Now, this same group of artists is once again expressing their stand for the Prana Prathistha event that took place in Ayodhya on January 22.

During the Prana Pratishtha ceremony at the Sri Ram temple in Ayodhya, Malayalam film stars and activists made their stance clear by posting the preamble of the Indian Constitution on their respective social media handles. Director Ashiq Abu, actors Parvathy Thiruvoth, Rima Kallingal, transgender activist Sheetal Shyam and Rashmi Satish among others decided to criticise the Ram Temple ceremony by sharing a picture of the Indian Constitution.

Parvathy took to Facebook to share a picture of the Indian Constitution with the caption that read "Our India." Ashiq Abu also shared the same image alongside the caption, "India, Sovereign Socialist Secular Democratic Republic." Rima Kallingal's caption read "Justice, Freedom, Equality, Brotherhood."

However, unlike in previous years, these celebrities are now witnessing a decline in support for their posts, with comments overwhelmingly filled with "Jai Shree Ram." Many of these accounts are from North India, but a significant number of users are from Kerala.