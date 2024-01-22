Loading...

Aashiq Abu, Rima Kallingal, Parvathy express their stance for Ayodhya Prana Prathistha event

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 22, 2024, 9:52 PM IST

Aashiq Abu, Rima Kallingal, Parvathy express their stance for Ayodhya Prana Prathistha event

Celebs from Kerala, including filmmaker Ashiq Abu, actors Parvathy Thiruvoth, Rima Kallingal, and others expressed their stance by sharing the preamble of the Indian Constitution during the Prana Pratishtha ceremony at the Sri Ram temple in Ayodhya. The same group has previously criticised PM Modi when he laid the foundation of the Ram temple in 2021.

Hyderabad: In the year 2021, when the Ram temple's foundation was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the film fraternity in Kerala openly disapproved of the event and criticised Modi on various social media platforms. Even several fans of these celebrities in Kerala followed suit and condemned the Prime Minister in the same year. Now, this same group of artists is once again expressing their stand for the Prana Prathistha event that took place in Ayodhya on January 22.

During the Prana Pratishtha ceremony at the Sri Ram temple in Ayodhya, Malayalam film stars and activists made their stance clear by posting the preamble of the Indian Constitution on their respective social media handles. Director Ashiq Abu, actors Parvathy Thiruvoth, Rima Kallingal, transgender activist Sheetal Shyam and Rashmi Satish among others decided to criticise the Ram Temple ceremony by sharing a picture of the Indian Constitution.

Parvathy took to Facebook to share a picture of the Indian Constitution with the caption that read "Our India." Ashiq Abu also shared the same image alongside the caption, "India, Sovereign Socialist Secular Democratic Republic." Rima Kallingal's caption read "Justice, Freedom, Equality, Brotherhood."

However, unlike in previous years, these celebrities are now witnessing a decline in support for their posts, with comments overwhelmingly filled with "Jai Shree Ram." Many of these accounts are from North India, but a significant number of users are from Kerala.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

READ MORE

  1. Alia Bhatt's saree for Ram Mandir consecration embellished with events from Ramayana - see pics
  2. Video: 'Jay Shri Ram' says Vicky Kaushal as he heads back with Katrina Kaif from Ayodhya
  3. WATCH | Pawan Kalyan says Ram Mandir ceremony 'unified Bharat as nation'; Ram Charan feels blessed

TAGGED:

Ashiq AbuParvathy ThiruvothRima KallingalKerala actors criticize Ram temple

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.