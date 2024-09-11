Aarti Breaks Silence after Jayam Ravi Files for Divorce, Slams 'False Narrative' and Character Assassination

Hyderabad: In a recent development, Tamil actor Jayam Ravi has initiated divorce proceedings against his wife, Aarti, at the Chennai Family Welfare Court. The court is set to hear the petition on October 10. While Aarti had remained silent on the matter initially, she has now spoken out about the divorce announcement made by Ravi without her prior knowledge or consent.

On September 11, Aarti took to her Instagram to address the situation. She expressed her dismay over Jayam Ravi's public announcement regarding their separation, which she claims was made without her input.

Aarti's statement reveals her frustration at being blindsided by the announcement. She wrote, "I was deeply shocked and saddened by the recent public announcement regarding our marriage, which was made without my knowledge or consent. After 18 years of shared history, I believe that such a significant matter should be handled with the grace, respect, and privacy that it deserves."

In her post, Aarti also mentioned her attempts to have an open discussion with Jayam Ravi about their issues, but said she never got the chance. She added, "Despite the pain this has caused, I have chosen to remain dignified and refrained from public comment until now. It has been hard to endure the false public narrative that has unfairly placed blame on me and subjected my character to attacks. As a mother, my first priority is and always will be the well-being of my children."

Aarti further stated, "I cannot stand by while this narrative affects them, and I will not allow these unfounded allegations to go unaddressed. My focus remains on the well-being of our children and helping them navigate this difficult time with the strength and integrity they deserve. I trust that in time, the full context of our situation will be understood."

Jayam Ravi had announced their separation on September 9 through a detailed social media post, surprising many. He mentioned, "After much thought and discussion, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved."

The actor described the decision as painful but was made after considerable deliberation. Although he did not specify the reasons for the divorce, he stressed it was made with the best interests of all parties in mind.

Speculation about the reasons for their separation has been rife. Additionally, the situation gained further attention when Aarti removed all pictures of Jayam Ravi from her social media profiles. The couple, who married on June 4, 2009, are parents to two sons, Ayaan and Arav.