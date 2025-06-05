Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan Teaser: Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood Debut Is A Visually Poetic Romance With Vikrant Massey

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Ankhon Ki Gustakhiyan have released the teaser on Wednesday (June 5), giving audiences their first look at Shanaya Kapoor's debut and a new pairing with Vikrant Massey. The teaser hints at a love story that is tender, emotional, and based on silence, music, and unspoken connection.

In under a minute, the teaser sets up a tale of a blind musician (Massey) who finds a passionate theatre artiste (Kapoor). After a brief encounter, the story develops into a soulful connection revealed through subtle glances, shared silences, and music. The teaser closes on an evocative note with Massey's character saying, "Love is blind."

Directed by Mansi Bagla, who also serves as the film's writer and producer, the movie is reportedly inspired by Ruskin Bond's short story The Eyes Have It. Coming from a literary source, the story guarantees a nuanced film, full of emotional texture. Music is an important part of the film's atmosphere, and the soundtrack is by Vishal Mishra, the composer behind the breakout song Pehle Bhi Main from Animal. His involvement has further raised anticipation, with fans already eager to hear the film's full musical lineup.

Shanaya's mother, Maheep Kapoor, shared the teaser on her social media with the caption, "My heart is bustling." Shanaya is also set to appear in Bejoy Nambiar's Tu Ya Main alongside Adarsh Gourav.

For Vikrant Massey, this film adds to an already packed slate. Apart from Ankhon Ki Gustakhiyan, he will soon be seen portraying spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in a biopic and is reportedly involved in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming web series as well as Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh.