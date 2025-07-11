Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan X Review: Did Shanaya Kapoor Pass The Big Screen Test?

Hyderabad: Santosh Singh's romantic drama Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, based on Ruskin Bond's classic short story The Eyes Have It released in theatres on July 11. The film marks the much-talked-about debut of Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, and pairs her opposite critically acclaimed actor Vikrant Massey. With music by Vishal Mishra and presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, the movie promises a blend of romance, introspection, and emotional depth.

But now that the film is finally in front of audiences, the question remains: how did it land with viewers? Initial reactions on X (formerly known as Twitter) paint a picture as mixed as the film's tone. Some audience members were captivated by its visuals and the heart that director Santosh Singh pours into the storytelling, while some found it slow paced.

A viewer described the movie as "visually stunning," and hailed Vikrant Massey's performance as "the heart of the story." They appreciated the movie's attempts at balancing romance and emotions well, however the screenplay felt a bit predictable, while some of the sequences lagged. The rating? A decent 3.5 out of 5, with a closing remark that the film is "worth watching, but temper expectations."

However, not all responses were as kind. One early review, claiming to have seen the censor screening, harshly criticised the film as a "boring romantic flick," calling Shanaya's debut performance "the worst". The same viewer claimed a brutal 1-star rating, complaining why the producers were still endorsing what the viewer called "stupid scripts." The complaint touched a nerve in the already sensitive issue of star kids and their privileged position in Bollywood.

But then, a very different and deeply emotional review appeared shortly after. The user praised the gentle pace of the film and its emotional growth, calling it a cinematic experience that "touched the soul." They described Shanaya's debut as "one of the most impressive in the recent years" praising her line delivery, expressions and ability to go toe to toe with Vikrant. Massey, on the other hand, was once again commended for his natural acting and emotional depth, with the duo's on-screen chemistry described as "organic and affecting." That user ended their post with a glowing 4.5 out of 5 rating, labelling the film "a must-watch."

However, enthusiasm was not universal. Elsewhere, one post remarked that despite "pretty decent music", there had been limited buzz surrounding the film. The tweet went on to say the film would "struggle to make Rs 5 crore on its opening day" with both poor marketing and weak audience engagement to blame.

With debates around Shanaya's merit, Vikrant himself described his co-star as "committed and honest," and said he found her dedication inspiring and had learnt much from it. Director Santosh Singh also addressed the criticism of casting a star kid, mentioning that Shanaya trained for months with acting coaches.