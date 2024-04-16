Aamir Khan's Team Files FIR after Viral Video Shows Actor Endorsing a Political Party

Hyderabad: The nation is fully engaged in election preparations as the Lok Sabha election 2024 draws near. Social media is abuzz with a plethora of political updates circulating rapidly. Among these updates, a video featuring Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan supporting a specific political party has surfaced on the internet and went viral in no time. Aamir Khan, however, clarified that the video is fabricated and false.

A statement was issued by Aamir Khan's official spokesperson, emphasising that throughout his 35-year career, the actor has never publicly supported any political party. Instead, he has focused on raising public awareness by participating in Election Commission campaigns for several previous elections. The statement read, "We want to clarify that Mr. Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising public awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections."

The statement further mentioned, "We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party. He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police. Mr Khan would like to urge all Indians to come out and vote and be an active part of our electoral process."

On the professional front, Aamir Khan has resumed filming for Sitaare Zameen Par following a hiatus after Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par focuses on Down Syndrome and is scheduled to release on Christmas, with Genelia D'Souza portraying the female lead.