Aamir Khan's Team Files FIR after Viral Video Shows Actor Endorsing a Political Party

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Apr 16, 2024, 1:44 PM IST

Aamir Khan's Team Files FIR after Viral Video Shows Actor Endorsing a Political Party

As the Lok Sabha election 2024 approaches, social media is flooded with political updates, including a viral video falsely depicting Aamir Khan promoting a political party. Khan's spokesperson issued a statement denouncing the video as fabricated and emphasising Khan's non-partisan stance throughout his career.

Hyderabad: The nation is fully engaged in election preparations as the Lok Sabha election 2024 draws near. Social media is abuzz with a plethora of political updates circulating rapidly. Among these updates, a video featuring Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan supporting a specific political party has surfaced on the internet and went viral in no time. Aamir Khan, however, clarified that the video is fabricated and false.

A statement was issued by Aamir Khan's official spokesperson, emphasising that throughout his 35-year career, the actor has never publicly supported any political party. Instead, he has focused on raising public awareness by participating in Election Commission campaigns for several previous elections. The statement read, "We want to clarify that Mr. Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising public awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections."

The statement further mentioned, "We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party. He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police. Mr Khan would like to urge all Indians to come out and vote and be an active part of our electoral process."

On the professional front, Aamir Khan has resumed filming for Sitaare Zameen Par following a hiatus after Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par focuses on Down Syndrome and is scheduled to release on Christmas, with Genelia D'Souza portraying the female lead.

READ MORE

  1. Aamir Khan Makes Rare Public Appearance with Sons Junaid and Azad on Eid 2024 - Watch
  2. The Great Indian Kapil Show Trailer: Aamir Discusses Kids, Neetu Kapoor Spills Secrets About Ranbir
  3. Sitaare Zameen Par: Aamir Khan and Genelia D'souza Share Pleasant Moment on Sets - See Viral Pic

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pay to Post: X to Charge Money from New Users to Tweet; Musk Says ‘Only Way to Stop Bots’

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.