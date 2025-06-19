ETV Bharat / entertainment

Aamir's Sitaare Zameen Par Faces Dhanush's Kuberaa: Release Clash Creates Buzz With Strong Advance Bookings And CBFC Cuts

Sitaare Zameen Par received a U/A certificate from the CBFC on June 17. The final runtime stands at 2 hours, 38 minutes, and 43 seconds. The board recommended five changes, including:

Seen as a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, the film promotes inclusion and perseverance. It features 10 debutant actors alongside Genelia Deshmukh as the female lead.

Sitaare Zameen Par marks Aamir's return to acting after the 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha. With his last major hit being Secret Superstar in 2017, this film is crucial for Aamir's career. Directed by R. S. Prasanna (Shubh Mangal Saavdhan), the movie tells the heartwarming story of a basketball coach (played by Aamir) who, after a drunk-driving incident, is sentenced to coach a team of players with intellectual disabilities.

Hyderabad: A big box office clash is set for June 20, 2025, as Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par and Dhanush-Nagarjuna's Kuberaa release on the same day. Both films are generating strong pre-release buzz, driven by emotional storytelling, star power, and cross-language appeal.

The film is off to a promising start with advance bookings. Over 38,000 tickets have been sold across India, grossing nearly Rs 1 crore. The day 1 estimate, including blocked seats, is around Rs 3.6 crore. The film is releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages across more than 6,000 shows. Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru lead in ticket sales.

Kuberaa Brings Dhanush's Power-Packed Drama

On the other hand, Kuberaa is a multi-lingual socio-drama directed by Sekhar Kammula. It stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. The film tells a story of power, ambition, and rebellion. Dhanush portrays a beggar who doesn't hold any respect or value to the system, while Nagarjuna is a man who believes money can defeat the world.

The trailer hints at an emotional, action-packed story. Rashmika plays the love interest to Dhanush, while Jim Sarbh plays the villain who enhances the conflict's tension.

CBFC Cuts and Certification

Kuberaa also received a U/A certificate after undergoing 19 scene deletions. The total cut time is 13 minutes and 41 seconds, bringing the runtime to 181 minutes. Many scenes involving Dhanush, Rashmika, and Jim were trimmed.

Advance Booking and Overseas Buzz

The film is making waves in the US and North America. It has already earned over $210,000 (Rs 1.8 crore) in advance bookings from 403 locations and 803 shows. Ticket sales surged by 67 percent in the final 24 hours, indicating strong word-of-mouth potential. The movie is projected to gross over $350K upon opening just in North America.

In India, over 12,000 tickets have already been sold via BookMyShow which illustrates a solid indication of local interest. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam meaning it has a lot of regional reach.

