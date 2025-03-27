Aamir Khan's Laapataa Ladies Audition Clip Goes Viral; Netizens Say, "Thank God He Wasn't Cast!"

Hyderabad: Aamir Khan, known for being a perfectionist in his choice of roles and their depiction on screen, is in the news again, but not because of a new movie. An audition tape of Khan for Laapataa Ladies has leaked, with people comparing his performance with actor Ravi Kishan, who got the role. The video features Aamir acting out a scene as Shyam Manohar, the quirky cop, for the critically acclaimed film released in 2024.

While Aamir is a Bollywood superstar with a prolific career, many on social media believed that Ravi Kishan was well-cast in the role. With the video going viral on X, many people are glad Ravi Kishan played the character instead of Aamir.

Netizens React to Aamir's Audition Clip

While Aamir Khan delivered his lines with perfection, he failed to match Ravi Kishan's natural charm as the quirky cop. Reacting to the viral video, an X user quipped: "Not even 1% close to Ravi Kishan's acting." Another one wrote: "Thank God he wasn't cast! Overacting alert! Ravi Kishan did an exceptional job!" Another user posted, "Ravi Kishan's raw and effortless performance was unbeatable. Aamir didn't fit this role."

Reactions on Aamir Khan's viral video (Photo: Screengrab)

Despite these reactions, some fans defended Khan, highlighting his commitment to the craft and his humility in accepting Kiran Rao's decision. One user pointed out: "Aamir is one of the few superstars who prioritises storytelling over personal stardom. He gracefully accepted the decision, and that's why his banner makes great films!"

Reactions on Aamir Khan's viral video (Photo: Screengrab)

Aamir Khan's Response to Being Turned Down

In a previous conversation with a newswire, Aamir shared that Kiran Rao did not allow him to play the part. "I tried to be in the movie as a character she (Kiran) didn't allow. I wanted to be the cop in the film and I did a proper screen test for it, but was turned down. I was really eager to play that role, but Kiran and I spoke about it. I think I did a good screen test, but she opted for Ravi Kishan over me. We both made that decision," he remarked.

Reaction on Aamir Khan's viral video (Photo: Screengrab)

Moving forward, Aamir is occupied with his next project Sitare Zameen Par, which is due to be released this Christmas, although various reports suggest it may come out in June. Aamir also announced that his ambitious project Mahabharata has officially begun as well.