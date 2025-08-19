ETV Bharat / entertainment

Who Is Jessica Hines? British Journalist Aamir Khan Was Rumoured To Have Dated While Married To Reena Dutta

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has once again found himself at the centre of controversy after his brother, Faissal Khan, made explosive claims during a press conference. Faissal alleged that Aamir had an affair with British writer and journalist Jessica Hines while still married to his first wife, Reena Dutta. He further claimed that the actor and Hines even had a child together.

Speaking to the media, Faissal said, "Aamir married Reena and later divorced her. Then he had a relationship with Jessica Hines, unka illegal baccha tha, out of wedlock (he had an illegitimate child). He was living with Kiran Rao at that time."

Who Is Jessica Hines?

Jessica Hines is a journalist and author from the United Kingdom who came to India in the late 1990s while working on Amitabh Bachchan's biography. It is believed that she met Aamir Khan during the shooting of the action thriller film Ghulam (1998), a period when their alleged relationship reportedly began.

In 2005, a magazine published a report suggesting that Aamir and Jessica were romantically involved and even lived together for a time. Later, Jessica moved on with her life and married London-based businessman William Talbot. Neither Aamir Khan nor Jessica Hines ever publicly addressed the rumours, allowing the gossip to fade with time.