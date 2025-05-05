ETV Bharat / entertainment

Aamir Khan Unveils First Look Poster Of Sitaare Zameen Par; Comedy Flick To Hit Theatres On THIS Date

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is all set to return to the big screen with his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, and the excitement reached a new high on May 5 with the unveiling of the film's first look poster. Shared by Aamir Khan Productions on its official Instagram handle, the poster brings alive the film's fun-filled and quirky tone, promising a delightful cinematic experience.

The first look showcases Aamir Khan prominently in the upper section, while the bottom half introduces audiences to a lively world brimming with laughter, energy, and colourful characters. The bottom half includes the promotional material and features Aamir resting on a basketball, surrounded by a group of mischievous people striking humorous poses. The backdrop is dotted with playful elements like stars, a basketball net, and a track field.

The caption of the post read, "A film celebrating love, laughter and happiness. #SitaareZameenPar #SabkaApnaApnaNormal, 20th June Only In Theatres." The film carries the tagline "Sabka Apna Apna Normal." In the words of the makers, Sitaare Zameen Par is "a film celebrating love, laughter, and happiness."