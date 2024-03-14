Aamir Khan Turns a Year Older; Celebrates Birthday with Ex-Wife Kiran Rao -Watch

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 43 minutes ago

Updated : 8 minutes ago

Aamir Khan celebrates his 59th birthday with ex-wife Kiran Rao and media personnel. The actor thanked his fans and followers for all the love and wishes.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan on Thursday ringed in his 59th birthday. The superstar celebrated the special day with his ex-wife Kiran Rao by his side. The actor cut a cake in the presence of media in the midnight, pictures and video of which have gone viral on social media.

Aamir Khan looked handsome in a casual but elegant ensemble. He chose a black T-shirt with blue coloured jeans. Meanwhile, Kiran looked stunning in a patterned sleeveless maxi dress. Aamir Khan is one of the most well-known names in Hindi film. The actor's excellent acting abilities have earned him the epithet 'Mr. Perfectionist'.

He is currently busy filming for Sitaare Zameen Par. He previously stated that the film Sitaare Zameen Par would be released on Christmas this year. This would be his first Christmas release in eight years. The actor will be having a working birthday this year on the sets of Sitaare Zameen Par. He is also working on Lahore 1947, a film starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.

Aamir Khan was raised in a Bollywood-influenced environment. His father, Tahir Hussain, was a producer, and his uncle, Nasir Hussain, was an accomplished producer-director. Mansoor Khan, Aamir's cousin, has also worked as a director. Aamir started his career at the age of 16 wherein he starred in the silent film Paranoia, which sparked his interest in acting. After briefly attending college, he worked as an Assistant Director on his uncle's films. In a career spanning more than 4 decades, he has been a part of various hit films, like 3 Idiots, Taare Zameen Par, Fanaah, and Rang De Basanti, to name a few.

