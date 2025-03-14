Aamir Khan Turns 60: How He Built an Over Rs 1800 Crore Fortune With One Film a Year

Hyderabad: Today marks the 60th birthday of Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan. Khan's journey from a child actor in 1973 to one of the most influential figures in Indian cinema is nothing short of inspirational. Known for his selective approach to choosing projects, Aamir has maintained his position as one of the highest-paid actors in the industry despite doing only one film a year.

Aamir Khan's Filmy Career

Aamir started in films at an early age. As a child, he appeared in his uncle Nasir Hussain's 1973 film Yaadon Ki Baaraat. However, his real breakthrough came in 1988 with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak directed by Mansoor Khan. The film was a massive hit and launched Aamir as a household name in Bollywood.

From there, Aamir went on to deliver numerous blockbuster hits such as Lagaan (2001), 3 Idiots (2009), Dangal (2016), and Ghajini (2008), among many others, becoming known for his versatility and intense commitment to his roles.

Aamir Khan's Net Worth: A Glimpse into His Wealth

Despite being selective of films, Aamir Khan's wealth has continued to grow, thanks to his wise investments and multiple sources of income. According to various media reports, Aamir Khan's net worth stands at an astounding Rs 1,862 crore. His wealth is generated from several avenues, including his films, production house, and lucrative endorsement deals. He has consistently commanded fees in the range of Rs 10 to 12 crore per film, and his commercials and brand endorsements have added to his fortune.

In addition to his film career, Aamir owns a production house that has been behind several successful films. Khan is also known for his property investments, with luxurious homes and a collection of high-end cars, including a Mercedes Benz and Rolls Royce. Though he lives a relatively simple life compared to some of his contemporaries in the industry, his luxurious assets speak volumes about his success.

However, it was not this easy for the superstar. In a tearful interview, he once revealed the tough times in his early life when he did not even have enough money to pay for his school fees. Raised in a family that had a deep connection with the film industry - his father Tahir Hussain was a film producer - Aamir's dream was always to become an actor.

Upcoming Projects

As Aamir Khan celebrates his 60th birthday, he continues to be an influential force in the industry. His upcoming projects include Sitare Zameen Par and Lahore 1947, where he will serve as a producer. His fans eagerly await his next film, hoping for another blockbuster performance from the actor who has consistently redefined the boundaries of acting in Bollywood.