Aamir Khan To Step Into Tamil Cinema With Rajinikanth Starrer Coolie? Official Cast Reveal Soon

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's next project, titled Coolie, stars the legendary Rajinikanth in the lead role, and work on the film is progressing steadily. The director is actively roping in several well-known actors into pivotal roles within this action-packed narrative. Recent buzz on social media suggests that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan might be taking on a cameo role in the upcoming movie.

Previously, discussions had circulated about Lokesh Kanagaraj collaborating with Aamir Khan for a pan-Indian film project. However, according to the latest updates from a newswire, it appears that the director has specifically approached Aamir Khan for a cameo in Coolie, which would be a significant addition to the film.

As of now, Aamir Khan has not yet confirmed his involvement in the movie, leaving fans eager for the actor's decision on this exciting opportunity. If he accepts, this role would represent Aamir Khan's debut in the Tamil film industry. Aamir Khan is currently busy working on a sports drama Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna.

Recently, Kannada actor Upendra has also joined the ensemble cast of Coolie, the filming of which is currently going on in Vizag. After a brief hiatus, Rajinikanth has resumed shooting with the team in Vizag, and the shoot is progressing rapidly. Today evening, August 28, Lokesh Kanagaraj is expected to make an official announcement regarding the characters in Coolie, thereby revealing the complete cast of the film.