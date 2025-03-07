ETV Bharat / entertainment

Aamir Khan To Be Honoured With Special Film Festival 'Cinema Ka Jadugar' On His 60th Birthday

Aamir Khan will be honoured with a special film festival, celebrating his contributions to Indian cinema on his 60th birthday.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 7, 2025, 4:07 PM IST

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is set to be honoured with a special film festival celebrating his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema. Marking his 60th birthday on March 14, PVR INOX will present "The Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar", a special film festival presenting some of his most iconic films.

Announcing the festival on social media, PVR Cinemas wrote, "You've watched him, quoted him, and been inspired by his work - now, experience his brilliance on the big screen once again! From March 14 to 27, PVR INOX presents a special film festival honouring the legend who redefined cinema, showcasing his most iconic masterpieces."

The post read, "Get ready for nostalgia, emotions, and pure cinematic magic - because his films aren't just movies, they're timeless art! Stay tuned for the next big reveal on March 9!"

Aamir Khan, often referred to as Bollywood's "Mr Perfectionist," has played a crucial role in shaping the Indian film industry with his bold choices, socially relevant narratives, and record-breaking box office successes. Over the years, his films have not only entertained audiences but also conveyed powerful messages.

Speaking about Aamir's impact on cinema, Ajay Bijli, Managing Director of PVR INOX Limited, said, "We are delighted to celebrate Aamir Khan, a true torchbearer of Indian cinema. He has never shied away from courageous scripts and has played a pivotal role in shaping the film industry as we know it today."

Bijli further highlighted how Aamir's films inspire audiences, citing 3 Idiots as an example. He stated, "Watching 3 Idiots made us realize the importance of chasing excellence over success - something that has always been at the core of Aamir's philosophy. Aamir Khan's films have conveyed powerful messages while simultaneously breaking box office records, setting benchmarks that few can match."

In addition to the film festival, Aamir Khan is reportedly planning a grand birthday celebration on March 14. This marks the first time the superstar will host such a large-scale event.

The guest list for the star-studded affair includes Bollywood heavyweights such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, and Shabana Azmi.

A source close to Aamir revealed to a news agency, "Aamir is feeling grateful and content. He wants to share his joy with everyone who has been a part of his journey."

Recently, Aamir Khan was seen at the wedding reception of filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's son, Konark, in Mumbai. The event turned into a reunion for Lagaan fans, as the female lead of the film Gracy Singh, was present at the event alongside Aamir, who was joined by his ex-wife Kiran Rao.

