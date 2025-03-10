Aamir Khan Opens Up On The Struggles Of Hindi Cinema: What's Really Going Wrong?

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has opened up about the struggles of Hindi cinema, hinting at the industry's downturn to its disconnect from its roots. Speaking at the PVR-INOX's 'Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar' event, he shared insights on why Hindi films are struggling at the box office while South Indian films continue to thrive.

The Disconnect from Roots

Aamir pointed out that Hindi filmmakers have been focusing on refined, subtle emotions rather than strong, universal emotions that resonate with the masses. He explained that South Indian cinema continues to succeed because its stories remain deeply rooted in emotions like anger, love, and revenge, which are elements that draw audiences to theatres.

He also mentioned about the shift in Bollywood towards 'multiplex films,' which cater to a smaller audience. "When multiplexes came, the industry started believing that the audience was changing. A certain genre called 'multiplex films' emerged, while the broader, mass-oriented single-screen films became rare. However, South Indian films have continued to cater to this mass audience, making them more successful at the box office," he said.

The OTT Challenge

Another major issue, according to the actor, is Bollywood's business model. He pointed out that the industry has trained audiences to wait for digital releases. "We tell consumers to come to theatres, but if they don't, they can watch the film for free in eight weeks on OTT. Earlier, audiences had no choice but to watch films in theatres. Now, with OTT platforms, watching films has become optional," he stated.

Failures Despite Quality Content

Aamir reflected on the failure of his own film Laal Singh Chaddha and the recent Laapataa Ladies, both of which failed at the box office despite critical acclaim. He acknowledged that Bollywood has struggled to connect with the audience, resulting in commercial failures even for well-made films. Javed Akhtar, who was moderating the discussion, supported Aamir's observations, citing examples of highly-rated films that failed commercially.

