Aamir Khan Meets Late Dangal Co-Star Suhani Bhatnagar's Parents, Offers Condolence

Hyderabad: Aamir Khan offered his sympathies to the bereaved family of late Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar in Faridabad on Thursday evening, a few days after she died. Khan expressed concern, inquired about Suhani's illness, and comforted her parents. According to a recent report, Suhani's uncle, Navneet Bhatnagar, confirmed Aamir Khan's visit.

Suhani, who played young Babita Phogat in Dangal, died at the age of 19 due to dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disorder that causes skin rash and muscle paralysis. Suhani's father, Sumit Bhatnagar, disclosed that her lungs were infected and had accumulated excess fluid. Aamir Khan's show of sympathy brought comfort to the mourning family during this trying period.

Following Suhani's death, Aamir Khan's production studio issued a statement, which read: "We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani."

Suhani's mother in a recent interview talked about Suhani and Aamir Khan's close relationship, expressing gratitude for his support. She said, "Aamir Sir has always been in touch with her. He's a wonderful individual. We never told him this. We honestly did not inform anyone. We were deeply concerned by this."

She underlined that if they had contacted him, he would have immediately provided his support. She further revealed that Aamir Khan had personally invited them to his daughter's wedding and contacted them to join the occasion.