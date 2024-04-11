Aamir Khan Makes Rare Public Appearance with Sons Junaid and Azad on Eid 2024 - Watch

On the special occasion of Eid, Aamir Khan, along with his sons Junaid Khan and Azad Rao Khan, stepped out to celebrate this day with his fans and paparazzi. Dressed in white ethnic outfits, Aamir, Junaid and Azad posed for the camera.

Mumbai: On the occasion of Eid, Bollywood's 'perfectionist' Aamir Khan was spotted outside his building with his sons Junaid and Azad, distributing sweets to the paparazzi. Junaid is the son of Aamir and his first wife, Reena Dutta. He also has a sister, Ira. On the other hand, Azad is the son of Aamir and his second wife, Kiran Rao.

The visuals show Aamir wearing a white plain kurta pyjama and rounded off his look with black slippers. His elder son, Junaid, wore a white chikankari kurta and paired it with blue denim jeans. Azad wore a white chikankari kurta and a matching plain pyjama.

The trio can be seen happily posing together for the lenses. Aamir adorably holds his sons close to him while they get clicked. There were sounds of dhol beats around his residence. The paps can be seen asking Aamir, "ek photo aapki akele me lete hain," to which the superstar smiles and replies, "nahi saath me hi lete hain".

Aamir, who was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, further said: "Eid Mubarak" to everyone present there. He then distributed sweets to the paparazzi. Aamir then handed over the box of sweets to the camerapersons and said: "Sabko baant do." He also ate a piece of sweet from the hands of a paparazzi.

On the professional front, he next has Sitaare Zameen Par in the pipeline. The actor also recently produced Laapataa Ladies, along with his ex-wife Kiran. The film is directed by Kiran and stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan. Meanwhile, Junaid is set to make his film debut with the upcoming movie Maharaj, directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra.

