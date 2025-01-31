ETV Bharat / entertainment

Aamir Khan To Launch Hindi Trailer Of Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi Starrer Thandel In Mumbai

Aamir Khan will launch the Hindi trailer of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's patriotic romance Thandel at a grand event in Mumbai on January 31.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jan 31, 2025, 12:23 PM IST

Hyderabad: The buzz around Naga Chaitanya's much-anticipated film Thandel has intensified as the makers gear up for a grand multi-language release on February 7. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti and co-starring Sai Pallavi, the film promises a captivating blend of romance and patriotism.

The recently unveiled trailer has already created a stir, receiving overwhelming praise from fans and critics. Superstar Karthi released the Tamil version of the trailer, significantly boosting its presence in the southern market.

Adding star power to the Hindi release, Bollywood icon Aamir Khan will launch the Hindi trailer at a special event in Mumbai on January 31. The production house Geetha Arts shared the news on Instagram, sharing a poster featuring Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi, and Aamir Khan. The caption read, "Mr. Perfectionist for #Thandel. #AamirKhan will launch the #ThandelHindiTrailer at a grand launch event in Mumbai. Tomorrow (31st Jan), 4 PM Onwards. Stay tuned!"

With a runtime of two hours and twenty-five minutes, the movie promises to deliver a great story without unnecessary drag. In the film, Chaitanya plays the role of a fisherman whose life becomes distressed when he unintentionally crosses Pakistani waters. The oppressive emotions as well as the jail sequences in the trailer take the story beyond.

To maintain the film's focus on its emotional core, producer Allu Aravind reportedly advised director Chandoo Mondeti to limit the portrayal of the Pakistan angle to just 18 to 20 minutes.

He wants in that way to make his own salute to the nationalism ode that is neither an ordinary patriotic drama nor the national cinema drivel that plays across all TV channels nationwide.

