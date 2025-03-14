Aamir Khan Introduces Ladylove Gauri Spratt Ahead of 60th Birthday, Says, "Feel Like Home When I Am With Her"

Hyderabad: A day before his 60th birthday, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan surprised his fans by introducing his partner, Gauri Spratt, to the media. During an informal interaction with journalists, Aamir revealed his relationship with Gauri. While interacting with the media, Aamir happily confirmed dating Gauri, who reportedly hails from Bengaluru.

Aamir, who was previously married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, shared that he and Gauri have known each other for over two decades, but it was only a year ago that they developed a romantic bond. The actor, known for his private life, chose to reveal the details of his relationship just before his 60th birthday on Friday.

Throughout the interaction, Aamir expressed his admiration for her, saying, "My girlfriend is prettier than Katrina Kaif. I feel like home when I am with her." He also shared that his children, Junaid and Ira, are happy to have met her.

In a light-hearted moment, Aamir dedicated the romantic song Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Main for Gauri, from the classic Bollywood film Kabhi Kabhi. Aamir's love interest is believed to be a mother to a 6-year-old. However, when questioned about the marriage plans, the actor refrained from commenting.

Aamir's 60th birthday celebrations kicked off with an early Iftaar party attended by fellow Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The three Khans, who are rarely seen together in such intimate settings, marked a rare moment in the industry.

On the work front, Aamir is also gearing up for his upcoming project Sitaare Zameen Par, a sequel to his 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. The film is expected to feature Genelia Deshmukh in a pivotal role.