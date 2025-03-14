ETV Bharat / entertainment

Aamir Khan Introduces Ladylove Gauri Spratt Ahead of 60th Birthday, Says, "Feel Like Home When I Am With Her"

Aamir Khan introduces his new partner Gauri Spratt ahead of his 60th birthday. The couple has been dating for a year now.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan (Photo: ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 14, 2025, 10:17 AM IST

Hyderabad: A day before his 60th birthday, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan surprised his fans by introducing his partner, Gauri Spratt, to the media. During an informal interaction with journalists, Aamir revealed his relationship with Gauri. While interacting with the media, Aamir happily confirmed dating Gauri, who reportedly hails from Bengaluru.

Aamir, who was previously married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, shared that he and Gauri have known each other for over two decades, but it was only a year ago that they developed a romantic bond. The actor, known for his private life, chose to reveal the details of his relationship just before his 60th birthday on Friday.

Throughout the interaction, Aamir expressed his admiration for her, saying, "My girlfriend is prettier than Katrina Kaif. I feel like home when I am with her." He also shared that his children, Junaid and Ira, are happy to have met her.

In a light-hearted moment, Aamir dedicated the romantic song Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Main for Gauri, from the classic Bollywood film Kabhi Kabhi. Aamir's love interest is believed to be a mother to a 6-year-old. However, when questioned about the marriage plans, the actor refrained from commenting.

Aamir's 60th birthday celebrations kicked off with an early Iftaar party attended by fellow Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The three Khans, who are rarely seen together in such intimate settings, marked a rare moment in the industry.

On the work front, Aamir is also gearing up for his upcoming project Sitaare Zameen Par, a sequel to his 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. The film is expected to feature Genelia Deshmukh in a pivotal role.

Read More

  1. Shah Rukh Dodges Paps, Salman And Aamir Share Hug As The 3 Khans Unite Ahead Of Latter's 60th Birthday
  2. Aamir Khan 'Waiting For the Right Script' For Film with SRK and Salman; Talks Newfound Love for Classical Music - Watch
  3. 'I Would Go Home and Cry' Says Aamir Khan, Reveals He Got 300-400 Film Offers But Wasn't Happy

Hyderabad: A day before his 60th birthday, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan surprised his fans by introducing his partner, Gauri Spratt, to the media. During an informal interaction with journalists, Aamir revealed his relationship with Gauri. While interacting with the media, Aamir happily confirmed dating Gauri, who reportedly hails from Bengaluru.

Aamir, who was previously married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, shared that he and Gauri have known each other for over two decades, but it was only a year ago that they developed a romantic bond. The actor, known for his private life, chose to reveal the details of his relationship just before his 60th birthday on Friday.

Throughout the interaction, Aamir expressed his admiration for her, saying, "My girlfriend is prettier than Katrina Kaif. I feel like home when I am with her." He also shared that his children, Junaid and Ira, are happy to have met her.

In a light-hearted moment, Aamir dedicated the romantic song Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Main for Gauri, from the classic Bollywood film Kabhi Kabhi. Aamir's love interest is believed to be a mother to a 6-year-old. However, when questioned about the marriage plans, the actor refrained from commenting.

Aamir's 60th birthday celebrations kicked off with an early Iftaar party attended by fellow Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The three Khans, who are rarely seen together in such intimate settings, marked a rare moment in the industry.

On the work front, Aamir is also gearing up for his upcoming project Sitaare Zameen Par, a sequel to his 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. The film is expected to feature Genelia Deshmukh in a pivotal role.

Read More

  1. Shah Rukh Dodges Paps, Salman And Aamir Share Hug As The 3 Khans Unite Ahead Of Latter's 60th Birthday
  2. Aamir Khan 'Waiting For the Right Script' For Film with SRK and Salman; Talks Newfound Love for Classical Music - Watch
  3. 'I Would Go Home and Cry' Says Aamir Khan, Reveals He Got 300-400 Film Offers But Wasn't Happy

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AAMIR KHAN NEW GF GAURIWHO IS AAMIR KHAN DATINGWHO IS GAURI SPRATTENTERTAINMENT NEWSAAMIR KHAN LADYLOVE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.