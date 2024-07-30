Aamir Khan Eyed For Vijay Sethupathi's Role In Hindi Remake Of Maharaja? Here's What Producer Has To Say

Hyderabad: The Tamil film Maharaja, featuring Vijay Sethupathi, was released on June 14 and received positive reviews from critics, resulting in significant box office success. So far, it ranks as the second highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024. Vijay's performance in the action thriller, along with the film's compelling narrative, garnered praise from many. Recent reports indicate that a Hindi remake of this film is in the works, with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan set to take the lead role in the Hindi version.

Nevertheless, when ETV Bharat reached out to Sudhan Sundaram, one of the producers of Maharaja, he stated, "We are currently engaged in discussions regarding the Hindi remake, but no definitive decisions have been reached at this time." With numerous reports circulating about the Hindi version of Maharaja, an official confirmation from the filmmakers is anticipated shortly.

Meanwhile, a source told a newswire that Aamir Khan, having achieved notable success with the film Dangal, is keen to portray father figures if the script resonates with him. According to the source, Aamir has secured the rights to remake the film, which is also garnering positive attention on OTT platforms due to its poignant themes centred around the father-daughter relationship while incorporating sufficient action elements to appeal to a wider audience.

Maharaja was not just a milestone for Vijay Sethupathi, marking his 50th film, but it also achieved a remarkable feat by surpassing the Rs 80 crore mark globally within just ten days of its release. This accomplishment made it the fastest Tamil film to achieve such a milestone in 2024, as well as the quickest film in Sethupathi's illustrious career to hit the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office.