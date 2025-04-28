'Completely Fake': Aamir Khan Denies Involvement In Guru Nanak Biopic After Fake AI-Generated Teaser Sparks Controversy

Hyderabad: A recent fake teaser featuring Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan as Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, has created widespread controversy online. The teaser, which appeared on YouTube on April 25, was shared by an unofficial channel and falsely claimed that the project was produced by T-Series. The teaser, which showed Aamir Khan in the garb of a Sikh spiritual leader, was quickly called out by many netizens for appearing AI-generated and lacking authenticity.

Amid mounting confusion and backlash, Aamir Khan has now officially addressed the issue. In a statement released by the actor's spokesperson, Khan categorically denied any involvement with the purported biopic. The statement reads: "The poster showing Aamir Khan as Guru Nanak is completely fake and AI-generated. Aamir Khan has no connection to any such project. He holds the highest respect for Guru Nanak and would never be part of anything disrespectful. Please don't fall for fake news."

The fake teaser not only falsely associated Khan with the project but also led to a political stir. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Punjab spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal condemned the video, alleging it was a deliberate attempt to provoke the Sikh community by depicting a Muslim actor in the role of Guru Nanak. Baliawal has lodged a formal complaint with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and has urged the Punjab Police, Cyber Cell, and security agencies to trace the IP addresses of those responsible and take swift action.

The controversy arises at a time when Khan has been away from the silver screen since his last appearance in the 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor. The film, an official adaptation of the Oscar-winning Forrest Gump, did not perform well at the box office.

Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for his next project, titled Sitaare Zameen Par, which has been described as a spiritual sequel to Khan's 2008 critically acclaimed film, Taare Zameen Par. Sitaare Zameen Par will feature Genelia D'Souza alongside Khan, and will release this year though an official release date has yet to be announced.