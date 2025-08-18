Aamir Khan's Brother Faissal Cuts All Ties With Family, Issues Public Notice Alleging Past Mistreatment

Hyderabad: Actor Faissal Khan, who is Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's younger brother, has legally declared that he has broken all familial and estate connections with his family members. The public notice was issued on August 16, 2025, in which Faissal clearly declared that he would no longer live at the residence of his brother Aamir Khan, nor avail himself of any financial maintenance from him.

"I, FAISSAL KHAN, have, from the date hereof, severed all ties familial, as well as, in estate with my family members, the names whereof are more particularly described in the Schedule hereunder written," read a portion of the public notice.

The names listed in the notice included Faissal's late parents, filmmaker Tahir Hussain and Zeenat Tahir Hussain, as well as his brother Aamir Khan, former sister-in-law Reena Datta, Aamir's children Junaid and Ira Khan, his ex-wife Kiran Rao, cousin Imran Khan, elder sister Nikhat Hegde, filmmaker Mansoor Khan, and several other extended relatives.

The actor, best remembered for his role in the 2000 film Mela alongside Aamir, explained that his decision stemmed from bitter experiences in the past, including allegations of forced confinement and involuntary medication by his family.

"During the period 2005 to 2007, I was subjected to unwanted forced medication. During the period 2005 to 2006, I was confined to home, akin to house arrest, against my wishes, by some family members for their personal interests," Faissal claimed in the notice.

He further alleged that his mother, Zeenat Tahir Hussain, and elder sister, Nikhat Hegde, falsely branded him as mentally unstable. "I left home, whereupon my mother, Zeenat Tahir Hussain and my elder sister, Nikhat Hegde, made false allegations against me that I was suffering from paranoid Schizophrenia, and that I was a danger to society and large," he wrote.

According to Faissal, these accusations were challenged in court, and the final judgment, delivered in February 2008, dismissed the claims. "The court case took about five months for hearing and disposal, and in February 2008, the court passed final judgment in my favour, and rejected the allegations and contentions made by my family members, which is a matter of record," the notice stated.

The actor also alleged that his family members had conspired against him yet again in 2025, this time by spreading "false statements" in the media. "My family members have now, once again, conspired against me and defamed me by publishing false statements in print and social media in the month of August 2025 that I was misleading and misrepresenting the facts, when on the contrary my family members have been responsible for jeopardising my career and creating havoc in my personal and professional life since the Year 2005," he said.

Faissal mentioned that he would not be dependent on Aamir Khan or any other family member for financial support or accommodation. "And I will from the date hereof not reside in the residence of my brother Aamir Khan, and I will also not claim any monthly allowance/maintenance from my brother Aamir Khan," his notice stated.

The actor concluded the public announcement by requesting privacy and cautioning against further commentary on the matter. "All persons are hereby requested to refrain from publishing any comment and/or statement in the public domain concerning me, and I request them to respect my privacy. And practically after one month, I will be filing a writ petition in this matter. Dated this 16th day of August, 2025," the statement concluded.

Faissal Khan, who made his acting debut in the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in a supporting role and later starred in Mela, has had a complicated journey in the Hindi film industry. His strained relationship with his family, particularly with Aamir Khan, has been the subject of speculation for years. With this public notice, Faissal has now made clear that he intends to permanently cut all personal and financial ties with the Khan family.