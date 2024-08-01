ETV Bharat / entertainment

Aamir Khan Confesses He Was Worried about Junaid's Debut, Says His Son 'Never Accepted Any Help' - Watch

Hyderabad: Superstar Aamir Khan, who graced his presence at the launch event for the new song Kooriye, performed by debutant Raj Pandit, shared his pride regarding his son Junaid Khan's accomplishments. Aamir revealed that before the release of Junaid's Bollywood debut film Maharaj, he was worried about how audiences would receive his son's work. However, he commends Junaid for successfully establishing his own identity in the industry, without relying on his father.

During the Kooriye song launch, Aamir expressed, "When Junaid's film Maharaj was released, I was very worried whether people would like his work or not. Junaid has worked really hard for himself and he has never accepted any help from me in any way ever. So I’m very proud and happy that he made it on his own terms, in his own way and you know, and I can see that."

In addition to his pride in Junaid, Aamir praised the Kooriye project and its team. He stated, "Raj Pandit has done a remarkable job with Kooriye. The music, the visuals, and the emotions captured in this song are truly commendable. I am thrilled to be here to support such incredible talent."

Speaking of Kooriye, it is a captivating romantic ballad that embodies the spirit of love steeped in the cultural backdrop of Kashmir. Central to its theme is the term 'Koor', which translates to 'girl' in the Kashmiri language. Penned by IP Singh, this song is an ideal addition to anyone's playlist during the monsoon season.