Aamir Khan And Rajkumar Hirani Reunite For Biopic On Dadasaheb Phalke; Here's When Filming Begins

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani are set to collaborate once again, this time for a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, the Father of Indian Cinema. This marks the duo's third project after the success of films 3 Idiots (2008) and PK (2014). Their latest project is a biographical drama that has been in the scripting stage for over four years.

The yet-to-be-titled film will explore the journey of Dadasaheb Phalke, who laid the foundation of Indian cinema with his pioneering work in filmmaking during the era of British rule. Set against the historical backdrop of India's independence struggle, the film promises to offer an inspiring look at Phalke's contributions to the world of cinema.

Confirming the news on Thursday, a film trade analyst shared a picture of Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani on social media with the caption: " #BreakingNews... AAMIR KHAN - RAJKUMAR HIRANI REUNITE FOR BIOPIC ON DADASAHEB PHALKE... #AamirKhan and director #RajkumarHirani are joining forces once again, this time for a biopic on #DadasahebPhalke, the father of #Indian cinema."

"Set against the backdrop of #India’s independence struggle, the film will chronicle the extraordinary journey of the man who laid the foundation of #Indian cinema. With a script that has been in the works for four years, #AamirKhan is set to begin prep soon after the release of #SitaareZameenPar... Shoot begins Oct 2025," the analyst added.

The shoot for the film will begin in October 2025. Aamir Khan, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par on June 20, 2025, will start preparing to play the role of Phalke as soon as the release of the former happens. The movie will contain a lot of visual effects, and a reputed VFX studio from Los Angeles is reportedly on board for the project.

In the meantime, Aamir will reportedly do a small project prior to jumping into the biopic. He is also reportedly in discussions with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a big-budget superhero movie, the filming of which may begin in 2027. Other planned projects in Aamir's line-up are a Kishore Kumar biopic and two comedies with director Rajkumar Santoshi.