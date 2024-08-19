Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj in Talks for Exciting Pan-India Project: Report

Hyderabad: Aamir Khan may soon make a major comeback in films through a highly anticipated collaboration with acclaimed director Lokesh Kanagaraj. According to a report by an entertainment portal, the Bollywood superstar is in advanced discussions with Kanagaraj and Mythri Movies for a pan-India project. This news has stirred considerable excitement among fans and industry insiders alike.

The portal's report suggests that if discussions progress smoothly, an official announcement could be made soon. Reacting to the news, social media was abuzz with excitement. After the hit collaboration between, Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee in Jawan, Salman Khan teaming up with AR Murugadoss, and Amitabh Bachchan featuring in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2989 AD, fans are now eager to watch Aamir join the Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

Kanagaraj, known for his successful films such as Maanagaram, Kaithi, and Vikram, has recently directed the blockbuster Leo starring Vijay. He is now working on his next film, Coolie. If the reports turn out to be true, then Lokesh may take up the project with the Bollywood superstar after Coolie's wrap-up.

Aamir Khan, who has been away from the screens since the release of Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022, is currently preparing for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, slated for a Christmas Day release. The film, directed by RS Prasanna, is a remake of the Spanish comedy Campeones and features Genelia D’Souza as the lead actress. It is based on Down syndrome.

The potential partnership with Kanagaraj represents a significant development in Khan’s career and could redefine his cinematic trajectory, given Kanagaraj’s reputation and the scale of the proposed pan-India project.