Aamir Khan And His Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Make First Public Appearance After Confirming Relationship - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has officially introduced his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to the world. Ahead of his 60th birthday, the actor confirmed his relationship with the Bangalore-based entrepreneur. Following the revelation, Gauri made her first public appearance in Mumbai, sending the internet into a frenzy.

Recently, Gauri Spratt was spotted outside Excel Entertainment's office in Mumbai. In a video shared by paparazzi, she was seen stepping out of her car and entering the building. Dressed in a casual yet stylish ensemble - a white top paired with grey pants, she kept her look minimal, with her hair left open and wore geeky eyeglasses. While she avoided direct interaction with the media, her presence in the city has piqued public interest.

Shortly after Gauri entered the office, Aamir Khan was seen leaving. The actor, known for his humility, smiled warmly at the cameras before leaving to his car. Displaying his chivalrous side, he patiently waited for Gauri to settle inside the vehicle before joining her. The couple then left together, marking their first public appearance since confirming their relationship.

Aamir Khan made his relationship with Gauri official during a special media interaction in Mumbai on March 13. Speaking about their romance, the Ghajini actor revealed that they have been together for 18 months. He explained that they felt "secure enough in each other" to finally share the news publicly.

Addressing how they managed to keep their relationship under wraps, Aamir said, "For one, she lives in Bangalore, or lived there till recently. So, I would fly down to meet her, and the media scrutiny is less there. So we stayed under the radar."

On the professional front, Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, in which he stars alongside Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary. The highly anticipated film is set to hit theatres in June 2025. Meanwhile, according to Gauri Spratt’s LinkedIn profile, she is currently running a BBlunt salon in Mumbai.