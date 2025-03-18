ETV Bharat / entertainment

Aamir Khan And His Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Make First Public Appearance After Confirming Relationship - Watch

Aamir Khan made his first public appearance with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt in Mumbai after confirming their 18-month relationship.

Aamir Khan And His Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Make First Public Appearance After Confirming Relationship - Watch
Aamir Khan And His Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Make First Public Appearance After Confirming Relationship (Photo: ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 18, 2025, 7:52 PM IST

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has officially introduced his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to the world. Ahead of his 60th birthday, the actor confirmed his relationship with the Bangalore-based entrepreneur. Following the revelation, Gauri made her first public appearance in Mumbai, sending the internet into a frenzy.

Recently, Gauri Spratt was spotted outside Excel Entertainment's office in Mumbai. In a video shared by paparazzi, she was seen stepping out of her car and entering the building. Dressed in a casual yet stylish ensemble - a white top paired with grey pants, she kept her look minimal, with her hair left open and wore geeky eyeglasses. While she avoided direct interaction with the media, her presence in the city has piqued public interest.

Shortly after Gauri entered the office, Aamir Khan was seen leaving. The actor, known for his humility, smiled warmly at the cameras before leaving to his car. Displaying his chivalrous side, he patiently waited for Gauri to settle inside the vehicle before joining her. The couple then left together, marking their first public appearance since confirming their relationship.

Aamir Khan made his relationship with Gauri official during a special media interaction in Mumbai on March 13. Speaking about their romance, the Ghajini actor revealed that they have been together for 18 months. He explained that they felt "secure enough in each other" to finally share the news publicly.

Addressing how they managed to keep their relationship under wraps, Aamir said, "For one, she lives in Bangalore, or lived there till recently. So, I would fly down to meet her, and the media scrutiny is less there. So we stayed under the radar."

On the professional front, Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, in which he stars alongside Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary. The highly anticipated film is set to hit theatres in June 2025. Meanwhile, according to Gauri Spratt’s LinkedIn profile, she is currently running a BBlunt salon in Mumbai.

READ MORE

  1. Lokesh Kanagaraj Hints At Aamir Khan's Role In Rajinikanth Starrer Coolie - See Post
  2. Aamir Khan Joins the ‘Later Daters’ Club: More Gen Xers Are Dating In Their 50s and 60s
  3. Who Is Aamir Khan's Girlfriend Gauri Spratt? How They Kept Their Relationship Secret For 18 Months

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has officially introduced his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to the world. Ahead of his 60th birthday, the actor confirmed his relationship with the Bangalore-based entrepreneur. Following the revelation, Gauri made her first public appearance in Mumbai, sending the internet into a frenzy.

Recently, Gauri Spratt was spotted outside Excel Entertainment's office in Mumbai. In a video shared by paparazzi, she was seen stepping out of her car and entering the building. Dressed in a casual yet stylish ensemble - a white top paired with grey pants, she kept her look minimal, with her hair left open and wore geeky eyeglasses. While she avoided direct interaction with the media, her presence in the city has piqued public interest.

Shortly after Gauri entered the office, Aamir Khan was seen leaving. The actor, known for his humility, smiled warmly at the cameras before leaving to his car. Displaying his chivalrous side, he patiently waited for Gauri to settle inside the vehicle before joining her. The couple then left together, marking their first public appearance since confirming their relationship.

Aamir Khan made his relationship with Gauri official during a special media interaction in Mumbai on March 13. Speaking about their romance, the Ghajini actor revealed that they have been together for 18 months. He explained that they felt "secure enough in each other" to finally share the news publicly.

Addressing how they managed to keep their relationship under wraps, Aamir said, "For one, she lives in Bangalore, or lived there till recently. So, I would fly down to meet her, and the media scrutiny is less there. So we stayed under the radar."

On the professional front, Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, in which he stars alongside Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary. The highly anticipated film is set to hit theatres in June 2025. Meanwhile, according to Gauri Spratt’s LinkedIn profile, she is currently running a BBlunt salon in Mumbai.

READ MORE

  1. Lokesh Kanagaraj Hints At Aamir Khan's Role In Rajinikanth Starrer Coolie - See Post
  2. Aamir Khan Joins the ‘Later Daters’ Club: More Gen Xers Are Dating In Their 50s and 60s
  3. Who Is Aamir Khan's Girlfriend Gauri Spratt? How They Kept Their Relationship Secret For 18 Months

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AAMIR KHAN NEW GIRLFRIENDAAMIR KHANGAURI SPRATTAAMIR KHAN GAURI SPRATTAAMIR KHAN AND GIRLFRIEND IN PUBLIC

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.