The Goat Life: Real Najeeb Tells Prithviraj Sukumaran 'Death Was Better than Life'

Hyderabad: Prithviraj Sukumaran's latest release, The Goat Life, also known as Aadujeevitham, directed by Blessy, is basking in the critical acclaim while also being lapped up by the audience. Inspired by true events and based on Benyamin’s novel, it tells the story of Najeeb. Prithviraj, who played titular role in the film, recently had an emotional conversation with Najeeb. Prithviraj avoided meeting him earlier to stay true to the character from the novel but now the team released their heartfelt conversation, highlighting the unique perspective of both the real and reel Najeeb.

In a YouTube video shared by the makers, Prithviraj talks to Najeeb about his difficult days in Saudi Arabia. Najeeb describes the monotony of desert life, where every day felt the same, with only the sunrise and sunset to mark time. He confesses his despair, feeling there was no hope of escape, praying to God for relief. His thoughts were consumed by his family, especially his wife, who was pregnant when he left.

"I always thought that I'd never escape. There were no more Gods left for me to pray to. I prayed to every single God. Death was better than the life I experienced there. Many times I used to just lie down on the sand, hoping that some creature would bite me and I would die. When I wake up, the thought of my family back home kills me. My wife was already 8 months pregnant when I landed there. Did she deliver a baby or not was the only thought I had in mind all along," shared Najeeb reflecting on his days in Saudi Arabia.

Prithviraj acknowledges the immense suffering Najeeb endured, realising that even the film's portrayal falls short of capturing his full experience. He believes Najeeb survived the unimaginable hardship to share his story with the world, feeling he was chosen by a higher power for this mission.

Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life continues to succeed in theaters, earning a remarkable Rs 8.7 crore on its fourth day, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. Despite a projected decline on the fifth day, the movie's total earnings in India stand at an impressive Rs 35.55 crore.