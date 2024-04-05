Aadujeevitham- The Goat Life BO Day 8: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film Nears Rs 50 Cr despite Fall

Hyderabad: Acclaimed worldwide for its poignant plot and superb acting, especially from lead actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aadujeevitham- The Goat Life marked one week of its release on Thursday. With great reviews and box office turnout, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life has been taking the front stage for the past week. The film was released globally on March 28, with an opening day amount of Rs 7.6 crore in India.

On the eighth day of its release, the film brought in an estimated Rs 3.25 crore at the box office, according to Industry tracker Sacnilk. After a week at the box office, the film's total stands at Rs 47.10 crore. The Malayalam version of the movie got a 32 percent occupancy rate, compared to 18.32 percent in Tamil and 10.34 percent in Telugu. According to the makers, The Goat Life has earned over Rs 50 crore globally.

The movie is based on the true story of Najeeb Muhammad (played by Prithviraj), an Indian migrant worker who travels to the Middle East in search of employment. But by a strange turn of events, he ends up herding goats in the middle of a desert, leading a life akin to that of a slave. The film has garnered widespread praise and critical acclaim. Now, renowned ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan has joined the list of people showering praises on the film.

Nambi Narayanan, the recipient of the Padma Bhushan award, is the latest one to talk highly of the film after Kamal Haasan, Rohit Shetty, and Suriya all hailed the film and Prithiviraj's acting talent. The ISRO scientist opines the movie deserves an Oscar because it's one of Prithviraj Sukumaran's best efforts. And, not just him but the audience too has been impressed by the actor's outstanding performance in Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life. The Malayalam film has turned out to be a massive hit at the box office.

Blessy, the film's director first discussed the film in 2008. Later that year, Sukumaran accepted the role, taking it 16 years from thereon to release in theatres. the film's music is composed by AR Rahman, while Resul Pookkutt handled the sound design. The survival drama also features Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and KR Gokul in key parts.