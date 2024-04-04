Aadujeevitham-The Goat Life Box Office Day 7: Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Sees Further Drop

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Blessy's recently released film Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, has completed a week in theatres. The movie had a strong opening at the box office, especially on its first Sunday, but it seems to have lost momentum domestically by the seventh day.

According to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, the survival drama earned Rs 3.82 crore in India on Wednesday, marking its lowest earnings to date. This brings the total collection of the film to Rs 43.92 crore. On the seventh day, the Malayalam version had an occupancy rate of 38.86 per cent, while the Tamil and Telugu versions had 15.90 per cent and 10.28 per cent, respectively.

The makers announced through their official Twitter account that the film could earn Rs 50 crore globally within the first four days of its release. Prithviraj Sukumaran's astonishing physical transformation for the role and the 15-year-long dedication of the entire crew to fulfil director Blessy's project have sparked discussions in the Indian film industry.

The Goat Life, also released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi on March 28, features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the key role, supported by Haitian-French actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, KR Gokul, and Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in significant roles.

The movie, based on Benyamin's novel Goat Days, is a true story of Najeeb, a man from Kerala who travelled to the Gulf in the '90s in search of a job but ended up a goatherd in a desert. His desire to escape and return home forms the core of the narrative.