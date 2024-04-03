Aadujeevitham-The Goat Life Box Office Day 6: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Starrer Earns Its Lowest so Far

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Aadujeevitham-the Goat Life Box Office Day 6: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Survival Drama Earns Its Lowest

Director Blessy's film Aadujeevitham-The Goat Life Box, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran sees a slight dip on the sixth day at the Indian box office. The movie has crossed the Rs 40 crore mark in India.

Hyderabad: Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's latest film Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life has been performing well at the box office. However, the survival story witnessed a slight decline in earnings in India on Tuesday. According to a report by Sacnilk, the Malayalam movie, released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi as well, had its lowest earnings on the sixth day, with an approximate collection of Rs 4.50 crore nett in India.

The movie earned Rs 7.6 crore on its release day in India. It witnessed a significant surge in numbers on its first Sunday in cinemas, raking in Rs 8.7 crore domestically. As reported by Sacnilk, the movie amassed Rs 4.50 crore on the sixth day of its release. When added to the total collection, the film has garnered Rs 40.40 crores across all languages in India to date.

Under the direction of National Award winner Blessy, The Goat Life is adapted from Benyamin's novel Goat Days and stars Prithviraj in the lead role. Blessy dedicated 16 years to this project, which was announced in 2018, around ten years after the initial discussions between the director and Prithviraj.

The narrative revolves around the real-life tale of Najeeb, a man from Kerala who ventured to the Gulf in the early 90s in search of employment. The story traces his quest to break free and return home. Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life has garnered acclaim from prominent personalities such as Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam.

Bankrolled by Visual Romance, the movie also stars Haitian-French actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul and KR Gokul. Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby portray pivotal characters in the film.

