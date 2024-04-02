Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life BO Day 5: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film Dwindles yet Breaches 35 Cr Mark

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Apr 2, 2024, 9:38 AM IST

Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Amala Paul, came as a surprise for viewers with its heartbreaking plot and superb acting. The multilingual film Aadujeevitham released in theatres on March 28 across the globe. The film since its debut has been doing well at the box office.

Discussions within and outside of the film industry are starting to centre on director Blessy's fifteen-year wait to see this movie on the big screen. '

On Sunday, the fourth day of Aadujeevitham's release, the film reportedly made an astounding Rs 8.7 crore in revenue, according to Industry tracker Sacnilk. As per estimates reported by the same portal, the survival thriller is expected to make an estimated Rs 5.25 crore on its fifth day in theatres, marking a decline in earnings on the first Monday. As of right now, the movie has brought in a total of Rs 35.55 crore in India.

In addition to its Malayalam release, the film was also released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi. On Monday, the Malayalam version's occupancy rate was recorded at 51.54 percent. Telugu had 8.80%, while Tamil had 15.90 percent occupancy in theatres.

The movie tells the true story of Najeeb, a Keralan man who moved to the Gulf in the early 1990s in the quest of employment. The movie chronicles his adventure as he tries his hardest to break away and return home. Based on Benyamin's novel Goat Days, the film stars Prithviraj in the lead role, who has received appreciation from Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam.

The film, which stars Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis, KR Gokul, and Shobha Mohan in prominent parts, has sound design by Resul Pookkutty and music by AR Rahman. It also features Arab performers Talib al Balushi and RikAby. The film is helmed by National Award winner Blessy.

