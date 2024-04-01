Aadujeevitham - the Goat Life BO Day 4: Prithviraj Sukumaran Film Breaches Rs 30 Cr Mark

Hyderabad: Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, had an incredible first weekend at the box office. Blessy, the film's director, received positive reviews from critics on its release. Many showered praise onto Prithviraj Sukumaran for his outstanding performance in the movie. And now his work has impressed the audience as well. Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life reportedly made over Rs 30 crore at the box office during its first weekend of release.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

After starting its theatrical run on Thursday with an amazing domestic nett collection of Rs 7.6 crore, the film saw a decline in the collection on Friday, minting Rs 6.25 crore. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Aadujeevitham's India nett collection saw a 24% increase on Saturday, grossing Rs 7.75 crore, before hitting its biggest single-day domestic nett of Rs 9.17 crore on Sunday. The current domestic net worth of the survival drama now stands at Rs 30.77 crore.

While Kerala has reportedly seen the highest occupancy, other cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai have all reported high occupancy rates. Aadujeevitham's makers, on Sunday, announced that the movie has crossed the Rs 50 crore global gross threshold, making it the fastest Malayalam film to join the exclusive club. This record was previously held, according to OTTPlay, by Lucifer, Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial debut film, which starred Mohanlal in the title role.

Talking about Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life, the film centers around Najeeb Muhammad. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays Najeeb in the movie, which tells the story of a Kerala migrant labourer who becomes a goat herder on a remote Saudi Arabian farm through forced labour. Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life took 16 years in the making and was finally released on March 28.