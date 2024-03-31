Aadujeevitham- The Goat Life BO Day 3: Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Crosses Rs 20 Cr Mark

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 31, 2024, 11:07 AM IST

Updated : Mar 31, 2024, 2:11 PM IST

Aadujeevitham- The Goat Life, directed by Blessy, is based on the highly regarded book of the same name by Benyamin and is inspired by a real-life incident. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the central character in it. Read on to know how much it minted on day 3 of its release at the box office.

Hyderabad: Prithviraj Sukumaran's ambitious film Aadujeevitham- The Goat Life was met with enthusiastic reception from viewers upon its release on March 28. The multilingual film is based on Benyamin's critically acclaimed book of the same name and is based on a true story. Amala Paul and Shobha Mohan play important roles in the film, which also includes Jimmy Jean-Louis and K R Gokul in the key roles.

As per preliminary estimates shared by Industry tracker Sacnilk, Aadujeevitham made Rs 7.75 crore on day three, a 24 per cent spike from its collection on Friday. On day two, the film had brought in Rs 6.25 crore, while on its first day, it minted Rs 7.6 crore. In just three days, it has breached the Rs 20 crore mark, bringing in Rs 21.6 crore at the box office.

Aadujeevitham faces off against the Hindi film Crew and the Hollywood production Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The movie is available in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. It is written by renowned author Benyamin and is produced by Visual Romance.

Aadujeevitham- The Goat Life is helmed by National Award Winner Blessy, and tells the true story of a young man named Najeeb who leaves the lush, green coasts of Kerala in the early 1990s to travel abroad in quest of work. He then finds himself in the middle of a desert, working as a slave to herd goats while receiving little food and almost no water. The movie chronicles his adventure as he tries his hardest to get away and return home.

Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan have both complimented the movie. It is the fruit of 16 years of hardwork. Blessy announced the film back in 2018, over ten years after he and Prithviraj first discussed it.

