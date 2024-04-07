Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life Box Office Day 10: Prithviraj Sukumaran Film Zooms past Rs 50 Cr Mark

Hyderabad: Blessy, a National Award-winning director, had a successful opening week for his latest Malayalam film Aadujeevitham, which was distributed in other languages as The Goat Life. The film, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, grossed Rs 100 crore globally in eight days. In the latest development, The Goat Life has now earned over Rs 50 crore in the domestic circuit as of Saturday.

Aadujeevitham was released internationally on March 28, and the film made grossed Rs 7.6 crore in India on its opening day. According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 4.10 crore at the box office on its tenth day of release, bringing its total to Rs 53.80 crore in India.

Earlier, the makers announced that the survival drama, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, had surpassed the Rs 100 crore milestone in international gross collection. Blessy expressed gratitude for the film's success and hoped that it would continue to resonate with people globally. Sukumaran also shared the film's milestone on Instagram. He wrote, "100 crores and counting at the global box office! Thank you for this unprecedented success."

Meanwhile, acclaimed ISRO scientist and Padma Bhushan awardee Nambi Narayanan expressed his desire for the film to win an Oscar, calling it one of Prithviraj Sukumaran's best works. Apart from Prithviraj, the film features Amala Paul, KR Gokul, Haitian-French actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, and Arab performers Talib al Balushi and RikAby. It is based on Benyamin's best-selling novel Aadujeevitham.

The film and novel are based on the true story of Najeeb, a Kerala native who immigrated to the Gulf in the 1990s in search of a better life. However, he is quickly compelled to goatherd against his will, making him wish to flee and return home.