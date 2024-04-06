The Goat Life Breaks Manjummel Boys' Record to Become Fastest Malayalam Film to Cross Rs 100 Cr Mark

Prithviraj Sukumaran's latest release Aadujeevitham, also known as The Goat Life, becomes the fastest Malayalam movie to cross Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. Helmed by acclaimed director Blessy, the survival drama dethrones Manjummel Boys as the fastest Malayalam film to achieve the feat.

Hyderabad: The Malayalam film Aadujeevitham, known in other languages as The Goat Life has achieved a significant milestone in its box office performance. Helmed by Blessy and starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, The Goat Life crossed the remarkable mark of Rs 100 crore in global earnings within just eight days of its release. This achievement sets a new record in Malayalam cinema, surpassing the previous record held by Manjummel Boys.

Prithviraj Sukumaran himself announced this achievement through a poster shared on social media, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming success. He mentioned that the film had earned over Rs 100 crore globally and thanked everyone for their support. Fans quickly responded with congratulatory messages, celebrating this accomplishment as a pivotal moment in Malayalam cinema history.

The Goat Life reached the Rs 100 crore milestone on its eighth day after release, while Manjummel Boys, directed by Chidambaram, achieved this feat on the ninth day. Previously, the title of the fastest Malayalam film to gross Rs 100 crore globally was held by 2018: Everyone Is A Hero, starring Tovino Thomas. It's interesting to note that all three of these films belong to the survival drama genre.

Reflecting on his role in the film, Prithviraj shared his initial uncertainties about how to approach his character, Najeeb, as portrayed in the novel by Benyamin and envisioned by director Blessy. Eventually, he and Blessy collaborated to bring Najeeb to life on screen, presenting a nuanced portrayal shaped by their combined perspectives.

Aadujeevitham also features Amala Paul, KR Gokul, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Talib al Balushi, and RikAby in pivotal roles. Based on Benyamin's novel of the same name, the story revolves around Najeeb, a man from Kerala who migrates to the Gulf seeking a better life but finds himself coerced into goatherding. The film explores Najeeb's struggles and his desire to escape and return home.

