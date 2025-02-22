Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani Wedding Highlights: Kareena Gets Emotional As Saif Performs Brother-In-Law Duties

Hyderabad: Bollywood witnessed another grand wedding as Aadar Jain, grandson of the late actor Raj Kapoor, tied the knot with Alekha Advani in a traditional Hindu ceremony on February 21. The lavish event, held at a five-star hotel in Mumbai, was a star-studded affair attended by the Kapoor family and several Bollywood A-listers. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Sahni, Jaya Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Gauri Khan, and veteran actor Rekha were among the prominent guests who graced the occasion.

Kareena Kapoor Gets Emotional As Saif Ali Khan Performs Brother-In-Law Duties

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan made a dazzling appearance at the wedding, marking their first public outing together since Saif's shocking stabbing incident. The couple arrived in style, with Kareena looking stunning in a red saree, while Saif exuded charm in a classic black Pathani suit.

In a heartwarming moment captured on video, Saif actively participated in the wedding rituals, fulfilling his role as a loving brother-in-law. Having missed several family gatherings, including the Roka ceremony, Saif made his presence extra special by warmly welcoming Aadar Jain, who is Kareena's cousin. Kareena was visibly emotional as she witnessed Saif embracing his family responsibilities with warmth and grace.

Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Stun In Traditional Attire

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, one of Bollywood's most glamorous couples, turned heads when they arrived at the wedding. Alia looked stunning in a pastel pink saree, paired with a beautiful silver necklace that enhanced her elegance. She walked hand in hand with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, who wore a magnificent green bandhgala sherwani and white pyjamas. The duo looked stunning as they posed for the cameras, effortlessly stealing the show with their undeniable chemistry and flawless dress choices.

Suhana Khan And Gauri Khan Make A Stylish Appearance

At the wedding, Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, dazzled in a white and gold lehenga, accessorised with a dainty potli bag. Her elegant smile as she posed for photographers captured everyone's attention. Gauri Khan, accompanied by her mother Savita Chhibber, looked stunning in a white and beige ensemble, staying true to her signature understated yet classy style.

Ananya Panday Shines In A Gorgeous Red Saree

Ananya Panday set fashion goals at the wedding, making a striking entry in a dazzling red saree. The exquisite drape was designed by Tarun Tahiliani and is a piece from his "Otherworldly" couture collection. Ananya posed confidently for the paparazzi, showing off her charming smile before making her way into the wedding venue. With minimal yet elegant accessories, she was probably one of the best-dressed celebrities at the event.

Groom Aadar Jain And Bride Alekha Advani Complement Each Other In Red And Ivory

The bride and groom looked like a match made in heaven as they chose complementary wedding outfits. Alekha Advani embraced the classic bridal look in a traditional red lehenga adorned with intricate gold embroidery. She paired it with a matching red blouse, a sheer red veil, and exquisite emerald jewellery, including a statement necklace, earrings, and traditional red bangles. Her makeup was flawlessly done, featuring well-defined eyes, a hint of blush, and a matte lip shade that enhanced her bridal glow.

Aadar Jain, on the other hand, was the epitome of sophistication in his intricately embroidered ivory sherwani. His look was perfectly complemented with a matching safa and a striking emerald necklace, creating a flawless ensemble that harmonised beautifully with Alekha's exquisite jewellery. Together, their matching outfits were a perfect blend of timeless elegance and cherished tradition, embodying the essence of their special day.

A Dreamy Beachside Wedding In Goa Before The Mumbai Celebration

Although the big wedding in Mumbai was special, it was not the initial wedding since Aadar and Alekha celebrated their love with a dreamy beachside white wedding in Goa on January 12, 2025. The couple was surrounded by only family and close friends when they exchanged vows in the picturesque backdrop of Goa. Aadar looked cool in a blue tux, while Alekha dazzled in a beautiful off-shoulder white fishtail gown.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's Love Story

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's love story is a modern-day fairytale. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in November 2023, and shortly after that, Aadar popped the question in the Maldives in September 2024. That was followed by a traditional Roka ceremony in November 2024 before the grand wedding celebrations began.

Interestingly, Aadar and Alekha have known each other for 20 years. During the pre-wedding celebration in Goa, Aadar fondly took a trip down memory lane about their journey from his first crush to his best friend and now wife. This made their wedding all the more special due to their strong bond.