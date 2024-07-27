ETV Bharat / entertainment

'A Tragic Twist Of Fate That Must Be Faced': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma On Music Director Ramen Baruah's Disappearance

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 27, 2024, 7:55 PM IST

Renowned Assamese music director Ramen Baruah has been missing since July 23. He was last seen near the Brahmaputra River. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged the grim reality during a press conference, citing evidence of Baruah's presence at the riverbank and his severe mental trauma earlier that day. Search efforts continue, but no trace has been found.

Music Director Ramen Baruah, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo: ETV Bharat, ANI)

Guwahati (Assam): Ramen Baruah, a well-known music director and composer from Assam, remains unaccounted for, as the search for him continues following his disappearance on July 23. Despite ongoing efforts, authorities have yet to locate any sign of the artist. On Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the situation during a press conference held at Loksewa Bhawan in Dispur.

During the press conference, the Chief Minister remarked that in cases where there is no indication of an individual returning from the riverbank, one must come to terms with the harsh reality of fate. Police investigations have revealed that there is evidence suggesting Ramen Baruah was last seen near the Brahmaputra River, yet no proof exists to ascertain his return from that location. The Chief Minister emphasised that if a person ventures to the river and does not come back, it should be regarded as a tragic twist of fate that must be faced.

Additionally, the Chief Minister highlighted that several witnesses reported seeing Baruah at the riverbanks. In light of the lack of evidence to support a return from the river, he reiterated the need to acknowledge the bitter irony of destiny. Furthermore, the Chief Minister revealed that the police had received information indicating that Ramen Baruah had been experiencing severe mental trauma earlier that same day. Search operations have extended across various regions along the Brahmaputra, including Guwahati, yet the artist remains missing.

