ETV Bharat / entertainment

A Thrilling Adaptation Of Sleuth - Aadyam Theatre Presents Saanp Seedhi Starring Kumud Mishra And Sumeet Vyas

Hyderabad: Aadyam Theatre, a unique, pioneering initiative by the Aditya Birla Group, strives to keep the allure of storytelling alive. The seventh season has set the precedent for a grander celebration of the craft with the season's widespread popularity. For the third play of the season, Shubhrajyoti Barat will helm Saanp Seedhi, an adaptation of one of the most successful stage thrillers, Sleuth. There are two shows of the play slated for Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir in Mumbai on March 22nd and March 23rd, 2025. The second set of shows is scheduled in Delhi at Kamani Auditorium on March 29th and March 30th, 2025.

Originally written by ace English playwright Anthony Shaffer, Sleuth is one of the greatest stage thrillers. It captivated audiences in the UK and US for over a decade and also won a Tony Award for Best Play in 1971. Shaffer's play with its wit and suspense inspired three cinematic adaptations. The 1972 film of the same name headlined by Michael Caine and Laurence Olivier bagged an Academy Award. Now, Shubhrajyoti Barat brings Sleuth to the Indian stage, with an invigorating new take for local audiences, while preserving the gripping, edge-of-your-seat drama that made it a classic.

Saanp Seedhi Comes to Life in Goa

The Indian adaption of Sleuth is set in Goa. Saanp Seedhi will feature a retired, wealthy filmmaker who lives with his estranged wife. The action unfolds when he invites his wife's young lover, an ambitious architect, into their home before preparing to let go of his wife. What starts as a seemingly ordinary conversation quickly turns into a psychological game of egos, deceit, and desires. With only two actors—Kumud Mishra and Sumeet Vyas—on stage, the play's intense mind games and unpredictable twists will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

Shubhrajyoti Barat's Directorial Debut

With his directorial debut, Barat aims to inject fresh energy into the celebrated thriller. The minimalistic stage design, evocative visuals, and complexities of the characters will be his tools to draw the audience. Barat shares his excitement in a statement: “I have witnessed magic unravel on the stage of Aadyam Theatre and experienced the plays as an audience. It is my debut as a director for Aadyam Theatre and I would not have asked for a better play than Saanp Seedhi. The thing that fascinated me the most about it is that despite its limited logistics, the play explores the whole gamut of human emotions and mind. Saanp Seedhi is an interesting endeavour that I am excited for the Indian audience to witness and be amused by the world it inhabits.”