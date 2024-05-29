'A Storm Is Coming': Dhanush Shares Glimpse of Raayan as AR Rahman Completes Background Score

Hyderabad: As the highly anticipated movie Raayan gears up to hit the silver screens, its lead actor Dhanush is building up the excitement by sharing glimpses of his upcoming film on social media. In a recent social media post, Dhanush offered his fans a sneak peek into the making of the movie's background score, which has been crafted by AR Rahman.

Taking to X (previously known as Twitter), Dhanush shared a picture which features Rahman sitting in his studio, intently working on the score as Dhanush's intense character from the film plays on the computer screen in the background. Sharing the photo, the Asuran actor wrote in the caption, "Raayan background score is done. A storm is coming. @arrahman." This update comes after the release of the film's second single Water Pocket, which has been making waves for its romantic and soothing vibe.

Meanwhile, there are rumours about a possible change in the film's release date. Initially slated to hit theatres on June 13, the latest buzz suggests that the release might be pushed back to July 26. However, the makers are yet to confirm this speculation. Apart from Dhanush, Raayan also features Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, SJ Suryah, and Aparna Balamurali, among others in key roles.

Raayan marks a significant milestone in Dhanush's career, being his 50th film and second directorial venture. The actor is also engrossed in multiple projects, including Sekhar Kammula's Kubera, which co-stars Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna. With Raayan, Dhanush is set to take the audience on a thrilling ride, and the anticipation is palpable.