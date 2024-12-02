A Sneak Peek into Sobhita Dhulipala's Traditional Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Ahead of Her Wedding to Naga Chaitanya

Hyderabad: Actor Sobhita Dhulipala is all set to marry Naga Chaitanya on December 4, 2024, and ahead of the big day, the bride-to-be recently celebrated her Pelli Kuthuru ceremony. This traditional pre-wedding ritual, which is a beautiful blend of customs, rituals, and celebrations, marks an important step towards the bride's new journey. It involves seeking blessings from family and elders, symbolising the start of her transition into married life.

For the Pelli Kuthuru ceremony, Sobhita opted for a red saree, paired with a matching full-sleeve blouse. Her outfit was further accentuated with multicolored bangles and antique jewellery, adding a touch of elegance. She wore her hair in a sleek ponytail with a middle parting, showcasing her natural beauty.

The photos from the ceremony, shared by her family, show Sobhita in joyful moments as she sought blessings from her elders. In one picture, her family members are seen rubbing her feet with turmeric paste, a sign of purification and blessings, while another captured the traditional Aarti ceremony.

The Pelli Kuthuru ceremony is just one of many pre-wedding traditions that Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya have embraced ahead of their big day. Earlier, the actor had participated in rituals like goduma raayi pasupu danchadam (crushing turmeric) and mangala snanam, a haldi ceremony, leading up to this important day. Unlike many brides who opt for lavish pre-wedding parties, Sobhita has chosen to keep her celebrations rooted in tradition.

Sobhita's wedding to Naga Chaitanya will take place at Annapurna Studios, with a ceremony steeped in South Indian tradition. The couple, who got engaged in August 2024, will wear traditional pattu silk outfits for the occasion. The wedding guest list will be an intimate affair with close family members and a few industry friends. Naga Chaitanya, who was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has been dating Sobhita for nearly two years.

