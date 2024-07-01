ETV Bharat / entertainment

A R Rahman backed Documentary Headhunting to Beatboxing Set for World Premiere at IFFM 2024

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 1, 2024, 2:33 PM IST

A R Rahman's documentary Headhunting to Beatboxing is all set to premiere at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024. Moreover, the documentary produced by the Oscar winner is in the race for IFFM Best Documentary Film prize.

Hyderabad: The musical documentary Headhunting to Beatboxing, directed by Rohit Gupta and produced by AR Rahman, is slated to have its international premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024. This year's film gala, presented by the Victorian government, will mark its 15th anniversary and will take place from August 15 to 25.

The first trailer for Headhunting to Beatboxing, set in Nagaland, was shown at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May. "The film follows a wonderful journey of rhythm and sound through Nagaland, following music's growth across cultures, tribes, and generations. From the ancient traditions of headhunting tribes to the musical renaissance in the state (Nagaland), taking audiences on an immersive and enlightening musical anthropological odyssey," the festival's organisers stated in a release.

Rahman said that both he and Gupta are excited about the documentary's Melbourne premiere. The multiple award-winning composer remarked, "The film is very special to us as it throws light on the beautiful state of Nagaland and highlights the rich cultural and musical history it contains." Additionally, Headhunting to Beatboxing is vying for the IFFM best documentary film prize.

"We are thrilled to have been chosen for the IFFM competition. The film has been painstakingly made over five years, and I am excited to see the audience's reactions to it and for them to explore the rich cultural and musical tapestry of Nagaland. I feel the narrative holds global relevance along with the incredible healing power of music particularly to hear a whole new music emanating from India," Gupta continued.

According to IFFM festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange, they are "delighted" that the movie is having its world debut at the grand event. According to the release, Rahman and Gupta will be present at the documentary's premiere.

