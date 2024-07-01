A R Rahman backed Documentary Headhunting to Beatboxing Set for World Premiere at IFFM 2024

Hyderabad: The musical documentary Headhunting to Beatboxing, directed by Rohit Gupta and produced by AR Rahman, is slated to have its international premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024. This year's film gala, presented by the Victorian government, will mark its 15th anniversary and will take place from August 15 to 25.
The first trailer for Headhunting to Beatboxing, set in Nagaland, was shown at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May. "The film follows a wonderful journey of rhythm and sound through Nagaland, following music's growth across cultures, tribes, and generations. From the ancient traditions of headhunting tribes to the musical renaissance in the state (Nagaland), taking audiences on an immersive and enlightening musical anthropological odyssey," the festival's organisers stated in a release.
Rahman said that both he and Gupta are excited about the documentary's Melbourne premiere. The multiple award-winning composer remarked, "The film is very special to us as it throws light on the beautiful state of Nagaland and highlights the rich cultural and musical history it contains." Additionally, Headhunting to Beatboxing is vying for the IFFM best documentary film prize.