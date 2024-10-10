'A Legendary Icon And True Son Of India': Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth Pay Heartfelt Tribute To Ratan Tata

Hyderabad: Megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth expressed their deep condolences following the passing of legendary industrialist Ratan Tata. Known for his humility and visionary leadership, Tata's death marks the end of an era for Indian industry and global business.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to pay tribute to the renowned tycoon. Reflecting on his personal experiences with Tata, he wrote, "Just came to learn of the passing of Shri Ratan Tata .. was working very late .. An era has ended .. a most respected, humble yet visionary leader of immense foresight and resolve .. Spent some wonderful moments with him, during several Campaigns we were involved in together ..My prayers." Bachchan's message highlights the close bond he shared with Tata, a leader who was as well known for his personal kindness as for his business acumen.

Rajinikanth also shared his heartfelt tribute on social media, posting a nostalgic photograph of himself with Tata. The superstar hailed Tata as "a great legendary icon who put India on the global map with his vision and passion," adding that the industrialist inspired countless entrepreneurs while creating millions of jobs. Rajinikanth emphasised Tata's lasting impact on Indian society, saying, "The man who was loved and respected by all. My deepest salutations to him. I will forever cherish every moment spent with this great soul. A true son of India is no more. Rest in peace."

Ratan Tata's body is currently being kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai for public viewing. Later in the afternoon, his remains will be taken to the Worli crematorium for the final rites. Among those present at the site were top ministers, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who attended on behalf of the Centre, and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, along with business magnates such as the Ambanis.