Boy's Hand Catches Fire at Actor Vijay's Birthday Celebration in Chennai; Stunt Show Gone Wrong

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Updated : 17 hours ago

An adventure stunt show was organised on the occasion of actor Vijay's 50th birthday at a wedding hall in the Neelankarai area of ​​Chennai on Saturday. A boy's hand caught fire when he lost control over the stunt act. The event drew criticism as these risky event using petrol was used without permission. Earlier, a statement was issued on behalf of actor Vijay that his fans should not celebrate his birthday in view of the recent Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

Stunt mishap at actor Vijay's birthday event in Chennai on Saturday, June 22, 2024.
Stunt mishap at actor Vijay's birthday event in Chennai on Saturday, June 22, 2024. (ETV Bharat)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) : Actor Vijay, who is leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party, is celebrating his 50th birthday on Saturday. On this occasion, his fans are holding celebrations in various places across Tamil Nadu by organising charity events and entertainment shows.

One such birthday event was organised in the Neelankarai area of ​​Chennai, where risky, adventurous activities were held for the children, which included pouring petrol on their hands and breaking tiles. At such a show, a boy with fire lit on his hand broke the tiles but he failed to put off the fire, which quickly spread to his upper arm.

Then the boy started screaming and shaking his hand to get rid of the fast spreading flames. At this point, the flames spread and set a petrol can held by a facilitator of the show on fire. Parts of the stage also caught fire eventually.

The people present there went to their rescue and extinguished the fire. They rescued the boy, and took him to a private hospital in Neelankarai for treatment. Intensive care is being given there. Also, it is illegal to buy petrol in a water can. In this situation, it has been revealed that Vijay fans are involved in this adventure by buying petrol from water cans. It has also been reported that no permission has been obtained to conduct this adventure event.

Earlier, as more than 50 people died in the Kallakurichi illegal liquor incident, actor Vijay had asked his fans to help the victims and not celebrate his birthday. A statement to this effect was issued by Bussy Anand, general secretary of Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Last Updated : 17 hours ago

