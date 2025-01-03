82nd Golden Globes: From Payal Kapadia's Nomination To Where And When To Watch The Awards Show - Know Everything

Hyderabad: The awards season is set to kick off with the prestigious 82nd Golden Globe Awards, a globally celebrated event that recognises excellence in film and television. This year's ceremony holds special significance for Indian cinephiles as renowned filmmaker Payal Kapadia's critically acclaimed movie All We Imagine As Light has earned nominations in two major categories - Best Director and Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language).
Set against the backdrop of Hollywood's glamour, the Golden Globe Awards promise a night of star-studded appearances and groundbreaking achievements. Let's dive into the details, including when and where to watch the event, the list of nominees, and why All We Imagine As Light is a standout entry.
Golden Globes 2025: A Milestone for Indian Cinema
Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light has been making waves internationally. Following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, where it received critical acclaim, the film has become a festival favourite. It secured Best Foreign Language Film at the Chicago Film Critics Association Awards and Best International Film at the Florida Film Critics Circle Awards in 2024. The film also took home the Best Feature Film award at the Gotham Awards.
Indian audiences are pinning their hopes on Kapadia's work at the Golden Globes, especially after the film missed out on an Oscar nomination. Kapadia's dual nominations at the Golden Globes mark a significant achievement, reflecting the rising prominence of Indian cinema on the world stage.
When and Where to Watch the 82nd Golden Globe Awards
The Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Viewers in the United States can catch the live telecast at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET on CBS or stream it on Paramount+ with a subscription.
For Indian audiences, the ceremony will be live-streamed on Lionsgate Play on Monday, January 6, 2025, starting at 6:30 AM IST. The early morning broadcast ensures fans across time zones can join in the celebrations.
Leading Nominees and Categories to Watch
This year's Golden Globes boast a stellar lineup of nominees across film and television. Emilia Perez leads the nominations with ten nods, followed by The Brutalist with seven and the suspense drama Conclave with six. In the television category, the critically acclaimed series The Bear leads with five nominations, alongside performances by Denzel Washington and Steve Martin in Only Murders in the Building.
Spotlight on Presenters
Adding to the excitement, an impressive list of celebrities will grace the stage as presenters. Notable names include Andrew Garfield, Anya Taylor-Joy, Salma Hayek Pinault, Seth Rogen, Vin Diesel, Michael Keaton, Gal Gadot, Colman Domingo, Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, and Ariana DeBose.
Nikki Glaser to Host the Night
This year's ceremony will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, promising an evening filled with wit and humour. Her dynamic presence is expected to keep the audience engaged throughout the event.
Why All We Imagine As Light Deserves the Spotlight
Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light is not just a nominee; it is a symbol of the evolving landscape of Indian storytelling. The film's nomination in two major categories is proof of its universal appeal and Kapadia's visionary direction. With accolades from major international film critics and associations, the film is a hope for Indian filmmakers aspiring to make a mark globally.
The 82nd Golden Globe Awards promise an unforgettable evening celebrating the best in entertainment. For Indian audiences, Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light brings pride and anticipation. Whether you're rooting for your favourite stars or curious about international cinema, this year's Golden Globes is an event you won't want to miss. Mark your calendars and set your alarms - let's celebrate the magic of cinema and television together!
