82nd Golden Globes: From Payal Kapadia's Nomination To Where And When To Watch The Awards Show - Know Everything

Hyderabad: The awards season is set to kick off with the prestigious 82nd Golden Globe Awards, a globally celebrated event that recognises excellence in film and television. This year's ceremony holds special significance for Indian cinephiles as renowned filmmaker Payal Kapadia's critically acclaimed movie All We Imagine As Light has earned nominations in two major categories - Best Director and Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language).

Set against the backdrop of Hollywood's glamour, the Golden Globe Awards promise a night of star-studded appearances and groundbreaking achievements. Let's dive into the details, including when and where to watch the event, the list of nominees, and why All We Imagine As Light is a standout entry.

Golden Globes 2025: A Milestone for Indian Cinema

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light has been making waves internationally. Following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, where it received critical acclaim, the film has become a festival favourite. It secured Best Foreign Language Film at the Chicago Film Critics Association Awards and Best International Film at the Florida Film Critics Circle Awards in 2024. The film also took home the Best Feature Film award at the Gotham Awards.

Indian audiences are pinning their hopes on Kapadia's work at the Golden Globes, especially after the film missed out on an Oscar nomination. Kapadia's dual nominations at the Golden Globes mark a significant achievement, reflecting the rising prominence of Indian cinema on the world stage.

When and Where to Watch the 82nd Golden Globe Awards

The Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Viewers in the United States can catch the live telecast at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET on CBS or stream it on Paramount+ with a subscription.