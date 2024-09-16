76th Emmys Full List of Winners: Shogun, The Bear Shine with Major Awards, Hacks Claims Best Comedy

Los Angeles (US): The awards, held at the Peacock Theatre and broadcast live exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India, celebrated the year's finest in television with an array of surprising victories and historic wins. Hacks emerged as a standout in the comedy categories, securing the award for Best Comedy Series at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Despite Hacks taking the top comedy prize, The Bear proved its dominance with a total of 11 wins, setting a new record for the most Emmys won by a comedy series in a single season. The show's cast shone brightly, with Jeremy Allen White awarded Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Liza Colon-Zayas making history as the first Latina Best Supporting Actress winner, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach securing Best Supporting Actor. Christopher Storer also took home the award for Best Directing for a Comedy Series.
In the drama categories, Shogun captured Best Drama Series, marking a significant milestone with Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada both winning Best Actress and Best Actor in a Drama Series, respectively. The duo made history as the first Japanese actors to win Emmys. Frederick E.O. Toye also won Best Directing for the series.
Outstanding Talk Series
- The Daily Show – WINNER
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors — WINNER
- The Voice
Outstanding scripted variety series
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER
- Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
- Robert Downey Jr. The Sympathizer
- Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
- John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
- Lamorne Morris, Fargo – WINNER
- Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
- Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley
- Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer – WINNER
- Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
- Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer – WINNER
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country – WINNER
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Sofia Vergara, Griselda
- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Baby Reindeer – WINNER
- Fargo
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
- Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show — WINNER
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
- Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown — WINNER
- Greta Lee, The Morning Show
- Lesley Manville, The Crown
- Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
- Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Anna Sawai, Shogun – WINNER
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Idris Elba, Hijack
- Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Walton Goggins, Fallout
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun – WINNER
- Dominic West, The Crown
Outstanding Drama Series
- The Crown
- Fallout
- The Gilded Age
- The Morning Show
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Shogun – WINNER
- Slow Horses
- 3 Body Problem
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
- Lionel Boyce, The Bear
- Paul W. Downs, Hacks
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear — WINNER
- Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear — WINNER
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
- Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear — WINNER
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Outstanding Lead Actress in Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Maya Rudolph, Loot
- Jean Smart, Hacks — WINNER
- Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks – WINNER
- Only Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding writing for a drama series
- The Crown, Ritz - Peter Morgan & Meriel Sheibani-Clare
- Fallout, The End - Geneva Robertson-Dworet & Graham Wagner
- Mr & Mrs Smith, First Date - Francesca Sloane & Donald Glover
- Shogun, Anjin - Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks
- Slow Horses – Will Smith – WINNER
Outstanding writing for a comedy series
- Abbott Elementary, Career Day - Quinta Brunson
- The Bear, Fishes - Christopher Storer & Joanna Calo
- Girls5eva, Orlando - Meredith Scardino & Sam Means
- Hacks, Bulletproof - Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs & Jen Statsky – WINNER
- The Other Two, Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good - Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider
- What We Do In The Shadows, Pride Parade - Jake Bender & Zach Dunn
Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie
- Baby Reindeer - Richard Gadd – WINNER
- Black Mirror, Joan Is Awful - Charlie Brooker
- Fargo, The Tragedy of the Commons - Noah Hawley
- Fellow Travelers, You're Wonderful - Ron Nyswaner
- Ripley - Steven Zaillian
- True Detective: Night Country, Part 6 - Issa Lopez
Outstanding writing for a variety special
- Alex Edelman: Just For Us – WINNER
- Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees
- John Early: Now More Than Ever
- Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man And The Pool
- The Oscars
Outstanding directing for a drama series
- The Crown, Sleep - Stephen Daldry
- The Morning Show, The Overview Effect - Mimi Leder
- Mr & Mrs Smith, First Date - Hiro Murai
- Shogun, Crimson Sky - Frederick EO Toye – WINNER
- Slow Horses, Strange Games - Saul Metzstein
- Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty, Beat LA - Salli Richardson-Whitfield
Outstanding directing for a comedy series
- Abbott Elementary, Party - Randall Einhorn
- The Bear, Fishes - Christopher Storer – WINNER
- The Gentlemen, Refined Aggression - Guy Ritchie
- Hacks, Bulletproof - Lucia Aniello
- The Ms Pat Show, I’m The Pappy - Mary Lou Belli
Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie
- Ripley - Steven Zaillian – WINNER
- Baby Reindeer, Episode 4 - Weronika Tofilska
- Fargo, The Tragedy of the Commons - Noah Hawley
- Feud: Capote vs The Swans, Pilot - Gus Van Sant
- Lessons In Chemistry, Poirot - Millicent Shelton
- True Detective: Night Country - Issa Lopez
- Governors Award – Greg Berlanti
The 2024 Emmys marked a return to grandeur after the delays caused by last year's dual strikes. Broadcast live on Lionsgate Play from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, the ceremony underscored a year of remarkable storytelling and exceptional talent.
