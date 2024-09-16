ETV Bharat / entertainment

76th Emmys Full List of Winners: Shogun, The Bear Shine with Major Awards, Hacks Claims Best Comedy

Los Angeles (US): The awards, held at the Peacock Theatre and broadcast live exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India, celebrated the year's finest in television with an array of surprising victories and historic wins. Hacks emerged as a standout in the comedy categories, securing the award for Best Comedy Series at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Despite Hacks taking the top comedy prize, The Bear proved its dominance with a total of 11 wins, setting a new record for the most Emmys won by a comedy series in a single season. The show's cast shone brightly, with Jeremy Allen White awarded Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Liza Colon-Zayas making history as the first Latina Best Supporting Actress winner, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach securing Best Supporting Actor. Christopher Storer also took home the award for Best Directing for a Comedy Series.

In the drama categories, Shogun captured Best Drama Series, marking a significant milestone with Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada both winning Best Actress and Best Actor in a Drama Series, respectively. The duo made history as the first Japanese actors to win Emmys. Frederick E.O. Toye also won Best Directing for the series.

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show – WINNER

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors — WINNER

The Voice

Outstanding scripted variety series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr. The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo – WINNER

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie