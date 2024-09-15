76th Annual Emmys: Where to Watch, Stream, and Who to Watch For

Hyderabad: The 76th Annual Emmy Awards will air live on Sunday, September 17, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC, celebrating the best in television over the past year. The ceremony, hosted by Eugene and Dan Levy, will take place at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. ABC is available through live TV streaming services such as Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV for those looking to stream the event. If the live broadcast is missed, the ceremony can be streamed on Hulu the following day.

Red carpet coverage will begin at 6 p.m. Eastern on E!, with Laverne Cox, Heather McMahan, and Keltie Knight hosting. People magazine and Entertainment Weekly will also provide live red carpet coverage on their websites and YouTube channels. In terms of nominations, FX's Shogun leads with 25 nods, setting the stage for a potentially historic night. The series has already secured 14 awards from the Creative Arts Emmys, making it the record-holder for most wins in a single season.

Its main competition for Best Drama Series includes The Crown, which is returning after a hiatus, and Slow Horses, featuring Gary Oldman. In comedy, FX's The Bear is expected to dominate once again, with nominations for Best Comedy Series, Best Actor for Jeremy Allen White, and Best Supporting Actor for Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The limited series categories are highlighted by Jodie Foster's potential first Emmy win for True Detective: Night Country and Netflix's Baby Reindeer, which has emerged as a strong contender.