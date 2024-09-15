ETV Bharat / entertainment

76th Annual Emmys: Where to Watch, Stream, and Who to Watch For

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 34 minutes ago

The 76th Annual Emmy Awards is slated to air live on Sunday, September 17, at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC, with streaming options available on Hulu and live TV services. Hosted by Eugene and Dan Levy, the ceremony features major contenders like FX's Shogun and The Bear, as well as Netflix's Baby Reindeer.

Eugene and Dan Levy To Host the 76th Emmys: Here's What to Expect This Sunday
Eugene and Dan Levy To Host the 76th Emmys: Here's What to Expect This Sunday (Photo: AP)

Hyderabad: The 76th Annual Emmy Awards will air live on Sunday, September 17, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC, celebrating the best in television over the past year. The ceremony, hosted by Eugene and Dan Levy, will take place at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. ABC is available through live TV streaming services such as Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV for those looking to stream the event. If the live broadcast is missed, the ceremony can be streamed on Hulu the following day.

Red carpet coverage will begin at 6 p.m. Eastern on E!, with Laverne Cox, Heather McMahan, and Keltie Knight hosting. People magazine and Entertainment Weekly will also provide live red carpet coverage on their websites and YouTube channels. In terms of nominations, FX's Shogun leads with 25 nods, setting the stage for a potentially historic night. The series has already secured 14 awards from the Creative Arts Emmys, making it the record-holder for most wins in a single season.

Its main competition for Best Drama Series includes The Crown, which is returning after a hiatus, and Slow Horses, featuring Gary Oldman. In comedy, FX's The Bear is expected to dominate once again, with nominations for Best Comedy Series, Best Actor for Jeremy Allen White, and Best Supporting Actor for Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The limited series categories are highlighted by Jodie Foster's potential first Emmy win for True Detective: Night Country and Netflix's Baby Reindeer, which has emerged as a strong contender.

Read More

  1. International Emmy Awards 2024: Vir Das to Take the Stage as Host in a Historic First for India
  2. Countdown to the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Nominees Announced; Date, Hosts Unveiled
  3. 75th Emmys: Matthew Perry honoured with Friends theme song during In Memoriam segment

Hyderabad: The 76th Annual Emmy Awards will air live on Sunday, September 17, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC, celebrating the best in television over the past year. The ceremony, hosted by Eugene and Dan Levy, will take place at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. ABC is available through live TV streaming services such as Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV for those looking to stream the event. If the live broadcast is missed, the ceremony can be streamed on Hulu the following day.

Red carpet coverage will begin at 6 p.m. Eastern on E!, with Laverne Cox, Heather McMahan, and Keltie Knight hosting. People magazine and Entertainment Weekly will also provide live red carpet coverage on their websites and YouTube channels. In terms of nominations, FX's Shogun leads with 25 nods, setting the stage for a potentially historic night. The series has already secured 14 awards from the Creative Arts Emmys, making it the record-holder for most wins in a single season.

Its main competition for Best Drama Series includes The Crown, which is returning after a hiatus, and Slow Horses, featuring Gary Oldman. In comedy, FX's The Bear is expected to dominate once again, with nominations for Best Comedy Series, Best Actor for Jeremy Allen White, and Best Supporting Actor for Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The limited series categories are highlighted by Jodie Foster's potential first Emmy win for True Detective: Night Country and Netflix's Baby Reindeer, which has emerged as a strong contender.

Read More

  1. International Emmy Awards 2024: Vir Das to Take the Stage as Host in a Historic First for India
  2. Countdown to the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Nominees Announced; Date, Hosts Unveiled
  3. 75th Emmys: Matthew Perry honoured with Friends theme song during In Memoriam segment

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

76TH ANNUAL EMMY AWARDSTOP NOMINEES OF EMMYSEMMYS STREAMING INFOHOLLYWOOD NEWSEMMY AWARDS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.