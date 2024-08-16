ETV Bharat / entertainment

70th National Film Awards: Tamil Cinema Triumphs With Vikram's Ponniyin Selvan 1 And Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam, Actors React

Hyderabad: The winners of the 70th National Film Awards for movies released in 2022, were revealed at the National Media Center located in New Delhi on Friday, August 16. Mani Ratnam's directorial film Ponniyin Selvan 1 achieved significant success by securing four awards, while Thiruchitrambalam received two awards. The triumphs of these flicks were acknowledged by actors Dhanush and Chiyaan Vikram, who took to their social media handles to extend their congratulations to all the winners, with a special mention to their respective projects.

Taking to X, Vikram shared his excitement, expressing gratitude for the national recognition bestowed upon Ponniyin Selvan 1. He wrote, "Blessed that PS1 is crowned with national recognition propelled with the love of the audience. Tamil history, literature, culture & cinema marching triumphantly together from the past to the present!!" He congratulated Mani Ratnam while tagging Lyca Productions, AR Rahman, and director of photography Ravi Varman.

Dhanush, too, conveyed his joy through a social media post, congratulating the team of Thiruchitrambalam. He shared that the national award won by Nithya Menen for her portrayal of Shobana feels like a personal accomplishment for him. "Congratulations team Thiruchitrambalam. It’s a personal win for me that @MenenNithya as shobana has won the national award. Big congrats to Jaani master and Satish master. It’s a great day for the team," he wrote.

Looking ahead, the official ceremony to honour the best Indian films from 2022, covering various languages, will take place on a forthcoming date at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, where President Droupadi Murmu will commemorate these cinematic achievements.