70th National Film Awards: Sooraj R Barjatya Wins Best Director for Uunchai

Hyderabad: Veteran filmmaker Sooraj R Barjatya has been honoured with the Best Director award at the 70th National Film Awards for his heartfelt film Uunchai. The prestigious awards ceremony, held in New Delhi, recognised Barjatya's directorial prowess, marking a significant return since his last project, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, in 2015 featuring Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Anupam Kher in lead roles. The filmmaker was bestowed with the award on 8 October by President Droupadi Murmu in the presence of other winners.

Uunchai tells a poignant story of friendship among characters played by Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher, who plan to summit Mount Everest. The film explores themes of aspiration and companionship, following the friends' determination to fulfill the last wish of their late companion, portrayed by Danny Denzongpa. The journey also features Parineeti Chopra as a trainer, alongside Neena Gupta and Sarika, who join the group in their ascent.

In addition to Barjatya's win, Neena Gupta received the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in the film, highlighting the film's overall impact. The jury for the awards included notable industry figures such as Rahul Rawail and Nila Madhab Panda. This recognition cements Uunchai's place in Indian cinema, showcasing Barjatya's ability to craft compelling narratives that resonate with audiences.