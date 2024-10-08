ETV Bharat / entertainment

70th National Film Awards: Sooraj R Barjatya Wins Best Director for Uunchai

Sooraj R Barjatya won the Best Director award at the 70th National Film Awards for Uunchai, a film that explores friendship.

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 47 minutes ago

Filmmaker Sooraj R Barjatya
Filmmaker Sooraj R Barjatya (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Veteran filmmaker Sooraj R Barjatya has been honoured with the Best Director award at the 70th National Film Awards for his heartfelt film Uunchai. The prestigious awards ceremony, held in New Delhi, recognised Barjatya's directorial prowess, marking a significant return since his last project, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, in 2015 featuring Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Anupam Kher in lead roles. The filmmaker was bestowed with the award on 8 October by President Droupadi Murmu in the presence of other winners.

Uunchai tells a poignant story of friendship among characters played by Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher, who plan to summit Mount Everest. The film explores themes of aspiration and companionship, following the friends' determination to fulfill the last wish of their late companion, portrayed by Danny Denzongpa. The journey also features Parineeti Chopra as a trainer, alongside Neena Gupta and Sarika, who join the group in their ascent.

In addition to Barjatya's win, Neena Gupta received the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in the film, highlighting the film's overall impact. The jury for the awards included notable industry figures such as Rahul Rawail and Nila Madhab Panda. This recognition cements Uunchai's place in Indian cinema, showcasing Barjatya's ability to craft compelling narratives that resonate with audiences.

Read More

  1. LIVE 70th National Film Awards LIVE Updates: The Biggest Celebration Of Indian Cinema Begins
  2. From Kantara, Gulmohar To Thiruchitrambalam: Here's Where To Stream National Award-Winning Films On OTT
  3. Choreographer Jani Master's National Film Award Suspended Due To Sexual Assault Charges

Hyderabad: Veteran filmmaker Sooraj R Barjatya has been honoured with the Best Director award at the 70th National Film Awards for his heartfelt film Uunchai. The prestigious awards ceremony, held in New Delhi, recognised Barjatya's directorial prowess, marking a significant return since his last project, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, in 2015 featuring Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Anupam Kher in lead roles. The filmmaker was bestowed with the award on 8 October by President Droupadi Murmu in the presence of other winners.

Uunchai tells a poignant story of friendship among characters played by Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher, who plan to summit Mount Everest. The film explores themes of aspiration and companionship, following the friends' determination to fulfill the last wish of their late companion, portrayed by Danny Denzongpa. The journey also features Parineeti Chopra as a trainer, alongside Neena Gupta and Sarika, who join the group in their ascent.

In addition to Barjatya's win, Neena Gupta received the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in the film, highlighting the film's overall impact. The jury for the awards included notable industry figures such as Rahul Rawail and Nila Madhab Panda. This recognition cements Uunchai's place in Indian cinema, showcasing Barjatya's ability to craft compelling narratives that resonate with audiences.

Read More

  1. LIVE 70th National Film Awards LIVE Updates: The Biggest Celebration Of Indian Cinema Begins
  2. From Kantara, Gulmohar To Thiruchitrambalam: Here's Where To Stream National Award-Winning Films On OTT
  3. Choreographer Jani Master's National Film Award Suspended Due To Sexual Assault Charges

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SOORAJ R BARJATYAUUNCHAIAMITABH BACHCHANSOORAJ BARJATYA BEST DIRECTOR AWARD70TH NATIONAL FILM AWARDS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

Explained | How India Stands To Gain By Developing Thilafushi Port In Maldives

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.