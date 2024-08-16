ETV Bharat / entertainment

70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty Bags Best Actor for Kantara, Manoj Bajpayee's Gulmohar Wins Best Film

Hyderabad: The National Film Awards, presented annually by the Directorate of Film Festivals under the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, honour exceptional filmmaking across the country. The 70th National Film Awards were announced today, highlighting the most distinguished films and talents in Indian cinema. The jury for this year’s awards includes Rahul Rawail (Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury), Nila Madhab Panda (Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury), and Gangadhar Mudalair (Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury).

The complete list of winners is given below:

Non-Feature Films Section

Best Non-Feature Film: AYENA (Hindi/Urdu)

Best Debut Film Of A Director: MADHYANTARA by Basti Dinesh Shenoy (Kannada)

Best Biographical / Historical Reconstruction / Compilation Film: AANAKHI EK MOHENJO DARO (Marathi)

Best Arts / Culture Film: RANGA VIBHOGA (Kannada) and VARSA (Marathi)

Best Documentary: MURMURS OF THE JUNGLE (Marathi)

Best Non Feature Film Promoting Social And Environmental Values: ON THE BRINK SEASON 2 - GHARIAL (English)

Best Animation Film: A COCONUT TREE (Silent)

Best Short Film (Upto 30 Min): XUNYOTA (Assamese)

Best Direction: FROM THE SHADOWS by Miriam Chandy Menacherry (Bengali/Hindi/English)

Best Cinematography: Siddharth Diwan for MONO NO AWARE (Hindi & English)

Best Sound Design: Manas Choudhury for YAAN (Hindi/Malwi)

Best Editing: Suresh URS for MADHYANTARA (Kannada)

Best Music Direction: Vishal Bhardwaj for FURSAT (Hindi)

Best Narration/ Voice Over: Sumant Shinde for MURMURS OF THE JUNGLE (Marathi)

Best Script: Koushik Sarkar for MONO NO AWARE (Hindi & English)

Special Mention: BIRUBALA “WITCH TO PADMASHRI” (Assamese)and HARGILA – THE GREATER ADJUTANT STORK (Assamese)

Feature Films Section

Best Feature Film: AATTAM (Malayalam)

Best Debut Film of a Director: Pramod Kumar for FOUJA (Haryanvi)

Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: KANTARA (Kannada)

Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values: KUTCH EXPRESS (Gujarati)

Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects Gaming & Comic): BRAHMASTRA- PART 1: SHIVA (Hindi)

Best Direction: Sooraj R. Barjatya for UUNCHAI (Hindi)

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Rishab Shetty for KANTARA (Kannada)

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Nithya Menen for THIRUCHITRAMBALAM (Tamil) and Manasi Parekh for KUTCH EXPRESS (Gujarati)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Pavan Raj Mallhotra for FOUJA (Haryanvi)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Neena Gupta for UUNCHAI (Hindi)