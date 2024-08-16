ETV Bharat / entertainment

70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty Bags Best Actor for Kantara, Manoj Bajpayee's Gulmohar Wins Best Film

The 70th National Film Awards 2022 were announced on August 16. Sandalwood actor Rishab Shetty won the best actor award for his film Kantara, while Gulmohar was awarded the best film. Read on to know the complete list of winners.

Hyderabad: The National Film Awards, presented annually by the Directorate of Film Festivals under the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, honour exceptional filmmaking across the country. The 70th National Film Awards were announced today, highlighting the most distinguished films and talents in Indian cinema. The jury for this year’s awards includes Rahul Rawail (Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury), Nila Madhab Panda (Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury), and Gangadhar Mudalair (Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury).

The complete list of winners is given below:

Non-Feature Films Section

Best Non-Feature Film: AYENA (Hindi/Urdu)

Best Debut Film Of A Director: MADHYANTARA by Basti Dinesh Shenoy (Kannada)

Best Biographical / Historical Reconstruction / Compilation Film: AANAKHI EK MOHENJO DARO (Marathi)

Best Arts / Culture Film: RANGA VIBHOGA (Kannada) and VARSA (Marathi)

Best Documentary: MURMURS OF THE JUNGLE (Marathi)

Best Non Feature Film Promoting Social And Environmental Values: ON THE BRINK SEASON 2 - GHARIAL (English)

Best Animation Film: A COCONUT TREE (Silent)

Best Short Film (Upto 30 Min): XUNYOTA (Assamese)

Best Direction: FROM THE SHADOWS by Miriam Chandy Menacherry (Bengali/Hindi/English)

Best Cinematography: Siddharth Diwan for MONO NO AWARE (Hindi & English)

Best Sound Design: Manas Choudhury for YAAN (Hindi/Malwi)

Best Editing: Suresh URS for MADHYANTARA (Kannada)

Best Music Direction: Vishal Bhardwaj for FURSAT (Hindi)

Best Narration/ Voice Over: Sumant Shinde for MURMURS OF THE JUNGLE (Marathi)

Best Script: Koushik Sarkar for MONO NO AWARE (Hindi & English)

Special Mention: BIRUBALA “WITCH TO PADMASHRI” (Assamese)and HARGILA – THE GREATER ADJUTANT STORK (Assamese)

Feature Films Section

Best Feature Film: AATTAM (Malayalam)

Best Debut Film of a Director: Pramod Kumar for FOUJA (Haryanvi)

Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: KANTARA (Kannada)

Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values: KUTCH EXPRESS (Gujarati)

Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects Gaming & Comic): BRAHMASTRA- PART 1: SHIVA (Hindi)

Best Direction: Sooraj R. Barjatya for UUNCHAI (Hindi)

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Rishab Shetty for KANTARA (Kannada)

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Nithya Menen for THIRUCHITRAMBALAM (Tamil) and Manasi Parekh for KUTCH EXPRESS (Gujarati)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Pavan Raj Mallhotra for FOUJA (Haryanvi)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Neena Gupta for UUNCHAI (Hindi)

Best Child Artist: Sreepath for ALIKAPPURAM (Malayalam)

Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for BRAHMASTRA-PART 1: SHIVA (Hindi)

Best Female Playback Singer: Bombay Jayashri for SAUDI VELLAKKA CC.225/2009 (Malayalam)

Best Cinematography: Ravi Varman for PONNIYIN SELVAN-Part I (Tamil)

Best Screenplay: AATTAM (Malayalam) and GULMOHAR (Hindi)

Best Sound Design: PONNIYIN SELVAN-Part I (Tamil)

Best Editing: AATTAM (Malayalam)

Best Production Design : APARAJITO (Bengali)

Best Costume Designer: KUTCH EXPRESS (Gujarati)

Best Make-up: APARAJITO (Bengali)

Best Music Direction: BRAHMASTRA- PART 1: SHIVA (Hindi) and PONNIYIN SELVAN-Part I (Tamil)

Best Lyrics: Naushad Sadar Khan for FOUJA (Haryanvi)

Best Choreography: Jani Master & Sathish Krishnan for THIRUCHITRAMBALAM (Tamil)

Best Action Direction Award (Stunt Choreography): K.G.F Chapter-2 (Kannada)

Best Feature Film in each of the language specified in the Schedule VIII of the Constitution

Best Assamese Film: EMUTHI PUTHI

Best Bengali Film: KABERI ANTARDHAN

Best Hindi Film: GULMOHAR

Best Kannada Film: K.G.F Chapter-2

Best Malayalam Film: SAUDI VELLAKKA CC.225/2009

Best Marathi Film: VAALVI

Best Odia Film: DAMAN

Best Punjabi Film: BAGHI DI DHEE

Best Tamil Film: PONNIYIN SELVAN-Part I

Best Telugu Film: KARTHIKEYA-2 - (DAIVAM MANUSHYA RUPENA)

Best Feature Film in each of the languages other than those specified in Schedule VIII of the Constitution

Best Tiwa Film: SIKAISAL

Special Mention: GULMOHAR (Hindi) and KADHIKAN (Malayalam)

First awarded in 1954, the honours initially recognised best films in various regional languages. Categories for actors and technicians were introduced in 1967, with Nargis and Uttam Kumar being the inaugural winners.

