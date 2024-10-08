70th National Film Awards: Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh Share Best Actress Honour

Hyderabad: Second time in a row, two talents shared the Best Actress award at the National Film Awards. Actors Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh were jointly awarded Best Actor (Female) in a Leading Role for their outstanding performances in Thiruchitrambalam and Kutch Express, respectively. Menen and Parekh received the honour today October 8, 2024, by President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi. However, the announcement was made by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in New Delhi in late September, showcasing the significant contributions of both actors to Indian cinema.

Nithya received the accolade for her role in the Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam, directed by Mithran Jawahar. The film, which also stars Dhanush, portrays a heartwarming tale of friendship and familial bonds, resonating with audiences when it was released in 2022. Menen's performance as Shobana has been praised for its depth and relatability, further cementing her status as a leading actor in the industry.

NIthya Menen wins National Film Award for Thiruchitrambalam (Video source: PTI)

On the other hand, Manasi's recognition comes from her compelling role in the Gujarati film Kutch Express, which premiered on January 6, 2023. This emotionally rich narrative explores themes of love and life through the journey of its characters, featuring talented actors such as Ratna Pathak Shah and Dharmendra Gohil. Parekh's portrayal has been lauded for its authenticity and emotional resonance, making her a deserving co-winner of the award.

The jury for this year's National Film Awards included prominent figures such as Rahul Rawail, Nila Madhab Panda, and Gangadhar Mudalair, who played crucial roles in evaluating the diverse entries across various categories. This year's awards highlight the evolving landscape of Indian cinema, showcasing exceptional talent from regional films and emphasising the importance of storytelling in diverse languages.