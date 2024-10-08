'Don't Let Your Dreams Sleep': Mithun Chakraborty Conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Touches on Life Story in Acceptance Speech

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, renowned for his iconic roles and electrifying dance performances, was honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, recognising his remarkable contributions to Indian cinema. The announcement was made by Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw, and the award was presented during the 70th National Film Awards ceremony held on October 8, 2024.

Rashtrapati Droupadi Murmu ji honored veteran actor Chakraborty with a prestigious award at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan. Chakraborty, known for his iconic roles in films like Mrigayaa, "Disco Dancer", and Prem Pratigya, received a standing ovation from the gathering of A-listers as he walked onto the stage with assistance, his right hand sporting an arm brace.

In his heartfelt speech, Chakraborty, 74, shared, "Aaj main tisri baar iss stage par aaya hoon, aapki blessings se. Mujhe kuch bhi thali mein parosa nahi gaya, maine bahut struggle kiya. Lekin aaj, yeh award paakar, main complaints karne ka mann nahi karta. Dhanyavad Bhagwan, aapne mujhe sab kuch wapas diya, aur interest ke saath." (Today, I've come back on this stage for the third time thanks to your blessings. Nothing was handed to me on a platter, I struggled a lot. But today, after receiving this award, I've stopped complaining. Thank you God, you gave me everything back and with interest.)

Chakraborty also offered valuable advice to budding talent across India, saying, "Hamare desh mein bahut talent hai, lekin unke paas money nahi hai. Main unhe kehna chahunga ki aapke paas money na ho, lekin hope mat kho. Sapne dekhte raho. Sleep karo, lekin apne sapno ko sleep mat karo." (Our country has many talented people, but what they don't have is money. I'd like to tell them that you may not have money, but don't lose hope. Keep dreaming. Sleep, but don't let your dreams sleep.)

Earlier, Chakraborty, who rose from humble beginnings to become one of Bollywood's most celebrated stars, expressed his gratitude for the recognition. "I never imagined that a boy from the footpath could receive such a big honor," he said, reflecting on his incredible journey. In an exclusive interview, he dedicated the award to his family and fans worldwide, underlining the support he has received throughout his career.

"I can only say that I dedicate this award to my family and all my fans around the world. Where I come from, from a blind alley in Kolkata, I never imagined that a boy from the footpath could receive such a big honour," Chakraborty stated. His heartfelt emotions were palpable as he admitted, "I am literally dumbfounded, trust me. I can't smile, I can't cry with happiness because a man from literally nowhere, a nobody, made it."

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is the highest government accolade for contributions to Indian cinema. The announcement by Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted Chakraborty's illustrious career, stating, "Mithun Da's remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations!" Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his congratulations to the actor, calling him a "cultural icon." He acknowledged Mithun's unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema and his ability to resonate with audiences across generations.

Chakraborty's cinematic journey began with his film debut in 1976 with Mrigayaa, where his portrayal of a Santhal rebel earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor. Over the years, he has won a total of three National Film Awards, with his subsequent wins for Tahader Katha (1992) and Swami Vivekananda (1998). Beyond acting, Mithun made a significant impact in the music industry, with hit dance numbers like I Am a Disco Dancer, Jimmy Jimmy, and Super Dancer becoming timeless classics. Chakraborty was most recently seen in Vivek Agnihotri's critically acclaimed film The Kashmir Files.